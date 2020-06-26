No matter how busy you may be, you owe it to yourself to add fitness to your schedule. Even you’ve got at 0nly ten free minutes in your day, its enough to feed your body a little movement. Actress Kerry Washington took some time out of her day to bring us a yoga routine from the serenity of her garden, and also dropped some gems about why self-care is so vital for Black women.

Reminding us of the wise words of Audre Lorde that “for Black women, self-care isn’t a luxury but self-preservation,” Washington walks us through a quick Vinyasa yoga routine starting with some breathwork. She starts with introducing us to “Ujjayi” breathing which helps calm the mind and warm up the body.

As she continues the yoga Washington gets an unexpected visitor – her dog Ms. Josephine Baker. The adorable pooch makes herself at home as the actress demonstrates the “cat cow” pose. Between the sunshine, good vibes and garden views, Washington’s yoga tutorial effortlessly became the wellness treat we didn’t know we needed!

Grab a yoga mat and follow along to Kerry Washington’s exclusive Essence Wellness House yoga session in the video below.