Identifying the root cause, or causes, that are contributing to your mental health state can be confusing, difficult, or even painful. Moreover, figuring out what steps to take to help get your mind and overall mental wellbeing to a better place can be equally as challenging.

At the 2021 ESSENCE Wellness House: You Are What You Think, Dr. Javar Godfrey unpacked what he believes are three factors that largely contribute to how we all function mentally on a daily basis.

“Thoughts, triggers and trauma are the three things that I came up with that [I believe] are a triple threat,” he said. “But I want you to know it didn’t all start with you. Parents who have dealt with trauma sometimes pass trauma not only down to their children, but to their grandchildren as well. That’s why we have to start talking about the thoughts. The average person has 60,000 thoughts per day, 80 percent of which are negative, and 90 percent of which are copy and pasted from the day before.”

Check out the video above to hear what Dr. Godfrey had to say in full.

