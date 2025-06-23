Hydrate. Recharge. Glow: Wellness Escapes For ESSENCE Fest Goers In New Orleans

Getty Images

Making the most out of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a marathon and not a sprint (#IYKYK). There are three days and nights full of concerts, celebrity panels, brand activations, a film festival, after-parties, and all-around good times in the streets with your crew. A time will be had! But when you’re going hard in the New Orleans heat and humidity, you may need a moment to recharge your batteries. In case you need a bit more than electrolytes and cat naps, here are some places throughout the Crescent City where you can relax, relate, and release.

Pamper Yourself

A massage will do your body good, especially with all that walking, standing, and dancing throughout the weekend. New Orleans has a variety of spa options throughout the city to choose from if you’re rolling solo, with a partner, or with your girls. In the French Quarter, The Four Seasons and Ritz-Carlton offer lush massages, facials, body scrubs, and mani/pedis, plus access to their swimming pool and hot tub for a delicious soak. Each booking includes some complimentary champagne and light bites, so you leave happy, not hangry. For a truly luxe experience, check out the cabana rentals.

Step out of the Quarter to explore other neighborhoods and support a local Black women-owned spa that also offers high-quality wellness services. The Botanical Skin Studio in Mid City, a 10-minute drive from the Central Business District, is a “body-positive, aging-positive, gender-inclusive, & judgment-free beauty and wellness space” with an extensive massage and facial menu for every skin type. They also offer waxing and sugaring, a hair-removal alternative that’s especially suitable for sensitive skin, to ensure you’re pool party ready.

Stretch it out

Maybe you need a moment to center yourself in the midst of a busy weekend, or perhaps you want to maintain your fitness routine while you’re in town. Either way, numerous yoga and movement classes cater to all levels and styles.

The Magnolia Yoga Studio, Louisiana’s first Black-owned yoga studio and community space, is a popular home for local students and practitioners of hot yoga. They specialize in beginner flows and note that they welcome new clients, so if you’ve never tried hot yoga, this might be the place! Additionally, they teach vinyasa, Pilates, and breathwork classes. Magnolia emphasizes its “safe space” philosophy, which centers on BIPOC students and respects all bodies.

For an outdoor morning class, check out Uptown Magnolia’s Yoga for the Soul at the Garden District Hotel. Classes are approximately a 10-minute drive from the Central Business District, and founder Toi curates special playlists to complement the class’s flow. As an extra perk, the class price includes an hour at the hotel’s saltwater pool.

Also in the Lower Garden District, the Spyre Center is a wellness center and health collective, with a vast array of classes and therapeutic treatments. They also have a pool where you can take water aerobics, along with Samba and Afrobeat fitness classes, and Pilates and yoga courses. You can even sign up for group Reiki and sound baths, or individualized therapeutic services such as the infrared sauna or hydrotherapy (hot and cold plunge baths) to revive you after all the ESSENCE Fest activities conclude. Make sure you spend some time getting lost in their garden labyrinth.

For a truly unique New Orleans wellness experience, take a class with Move Ya Brass. They are a local fitness and wellness community dedicated to making working out fun and engaging. While Twerk Ya Brass and Bounce Ya Brass are some of their most popular classes, they also have a Soulful Stretch Series on Sundays at the Four Seasons.

Hydrate

Did I mention that it’s exceptionally hot and humid in New Orleans in July? You will need to hydrate to balance out the daiquiris, or the plethora of other boozy treats the city is known for. Water is vital, but sometimes it doesn’t hit the spot, so check out some Black-owned cafes to get you back on track.

Head to the Treme neighborhood and pay a visit to Sprouts Organic Cafe for their fresh, house-made cold-pressed juices, booster shots, and fruit smoothies. They serve herbal tea blends and delectable build-your-own veggie bowls to provide a nutrient boost. Botanicals NOLA, in the St. Roch neighborhood, is another well-loved vegan cafe, especially known for their sea moss, organic smoothies, and smoothie bowls with ingredients such as acai and dragon fruit. If you’re hungry, there are some breakfast options like “Almond Berry Toast” along with vegan pastries.

Bubble tea lovers need to pull up to the Moon Garden in the Bywater neighborhood. The owner used to be a medical doctor who now uses his knowledge to create herbal blends that address different issues like insomnia, anxiety, and more. On top of that, Moon Garden’s boba “bubbles” are made from scratch. You’ll find a thorough menu full of flavorful milk teas and fruit teas, but the standouts are their specialty boba teas like “Peach Cobbler” and the “Biscotti Blast.”

