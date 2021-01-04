Whenever we write down our New Years’ resolutions, they usually include some pretty lofty goals. Maybe you want to lose 20 pounds, or finally save enough to put a deposit down on your dream home. You may have committed to reading a new book every month, or to learning a new skill while hunkered down in quarantine. But what if I told you that the biggest changes you’re aiming for start with small daily habits you might not have been thinking about?

You’d be surprised by how small seeds of change lead to mighty results. That’s especially true when it comes to living healthier, which is usually at the top of everyone’s list of annual goals. Whether you’re determined to shrink your waistline or get more sleep at night, changing the way you go about every single day will make the path to your goals even clearer. Here are 10 daily habits you can start forming today that will lead to a healthier, happier you in 2021.