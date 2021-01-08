5 Inspiring 'Curvy Fit' Influencers We’re Following (and Loving!)
Curvy fitness influencers are redefining beauty standards in a predominantly white industry and here are some to watch!
READ MORE LESS
If there’s anything Black women have proven, it’s that you can’t gauge someone’s fitness level just by looking at their body. Size does not equal strength and fit (or skinny) has nothing to do with how healthy you are. Curvy fitness influencers are redefining beauty standards in a predominantly white industry, and proving they can lift, squat, run and even surf with the best of them!
Need fit inspo from women who look like you as you embark on your “new year, new me” journey? Here are 5 Black curvy girls we’ll be following in 2021 (and beyond!) to inspire our health and fitness!
01
Latoya Shauntay Snell (@iamlshauntay)
Who says size matters when it comes to running? Latoya Shauntay Snell has proven that you can get up, and hit the pavement at any size. The New York-based runner, chef, mother and blogger behind Running Fat Chef has been a source of body positivity and inclusivity within the running world over the past few years, and her page proves it. On her feed you’ll find all the sample meals, running tips and workout demos you’ll need to get you through 2021.
02
QiQi H. (@theqii_tofitness)
QiQi, a certified personal trainer and the founder and creator of “The Qii to Fitness,” will be your new favorite fitness inspiration (if not already). The Gymshark and Alani Nu ambassador has amassed nearly 400K followers on Instagram, and her curvy girl motto is, “The thighs are staying, but you can go.” On her account she posts fitness demos, curvy girl style and the occasional appearance by her puppy. What’s best about QiQi is her down-to-earth approach to fitness and body image, and how everyone can get going, no matter their size.
03
Brittne Jackson (@BrittneBabe)
Brittne-Babe is everywhere. With a multi-million dollar fitness brand with over one million Instagram followers, the certified fit-chick and “queen of home workouts” has been doing this long before the pandemic. Her feed consists of fitness challenges (with thousands of proven results), fitness guides, and everything in between.
04
Kanoa Greene (@kanoagreene)
One thing about Kanoa Greene, she’s on a mission to “change perceptions of what plus-size bodies can do.” The once opera singer realized her passion for fitness and did what Black women do: thrive in the unknown. She later started her virtual gym in 2015, though she had even never played a sport. Now, she surfs, hikes, and sails. Her story proves that an active lifestyle is possible no matter who you are.
05
Chanel Delisser (@chaneldelisser)
With so many people chasing Instagram falsehoods, Chanel Delisser teaches women how to become their own body goals. Best known in the gym for her well-defined abs and herculean pull-up routines, she has amassed nearly 1million followers and fans, where she provides content and resources for maximizing what you have to get the results you want.