Create Your Own DIY Spa Day At Home

We all need some peace and quiet during the quarantine.

And because our typical vices such as spas are currently closed as we each do our part and practice social distancing, there’s no reason we can’t bring the spa to our own homes. All you really need is one day of dedicated self-care (or more) each week to help you achieve the zen you’re probably searching for during these crazy times.

So here are a few ESSENCE approved ideas to help you de-grit, deep treat and restore your self-love — all in the comforts of your own home.

Set the mood.

Making your living room or bedroom smell chic and smell divine is the first step in setting a zen environment. Not only will they lighten your mood, but they also increase relaxation and reduce anxiety — perfect for any at home spa day. Candles such as Harlem Candle Company, Boy Smells, Otherland, and KREWE create a calming atmosphere to add to your day of luxury.

If candles don’t do the trick and you’re in need of a little more stress relief, try a muscle aid to unwind the body, or an immunity boost to fend off pesky germs such as True Botanicals Aromatherapy Roll Ons. They are tiny medicine cabinets that fit in your back pocket.

Create your playlist.

Who says the perfect spa playlist has to be classical or instrumental music? For some, it can be 90s R&B and for others, it could be jazz or hip hop. Whatever gets you in the mood and calms your spirit, put it together on a playlist, and prepare to get in your zone. If you don’t want to create one for yourself, Apple, Pandora, Spotify and any other streaming service should also have a massive arcenal of playlists in their database. Just choose the genre and they’ll do the work. Hit the “play” button, pour some wine, and curl up under your weighted Napper and let your moment of peace begin.

Take a bath.

The perfect bath can help with your mood, aches and pains. Not to mention, you can light up some candles, listen to that perfect curated playlist, cozy up to a book and sip on your favorite glass of wine or cocktail. Add a great bath soak, and you won’t want to leave the tub for hours. Try a soak such as UpWest’s ‘Just Breathe’ Bath Soak to help you feel relaxed and restored after even the most stressful of days. Rich in vitamins, bath salts help reduce water retention that bloats breasts, tummy or ankles while it soothes achy muscles.

Make it steamy.

Get steamy (and not in the way you might think) to help relieve some of that stress you’ve been feeling while indoors during this quarantine. All you need to do is turn on your shower as hot as it will go, add some fresh eucalyptus over the shower head and deeply inhale for five to 10 minutes. This will not only help release all the tension you’ve gathered after a long, stressful day, but releases the essential oils of the eucalyptus plant, which can clear nasal congestion and inflammation related to sinus and bronchial infections.

Put on a face mask.

Black may not crack, but it still has to be maintained. The only way to do so, is through a consistent skincare regimen and the occasional face mask to keep you melanin glowing. These masks are typically infused with all natural ingredients, and with cutouts for eyes, nose and mouth, offering a mess-free solution that gives you a spa-like facial at home — or at least close to one. Barrier Repair Mask will take your skin to the tropics with avocado oil, cucumber fruit extract, mango seed butter, and jojoba seed oil., Catharsis Face Mask’s powder-form face mask is a healing, hydrating, firming and invigorating powerhouse blend of active ingredients and finely milled herbs, and CBDfx Aloe Vera Face Mask is designed to sooth and tighten your skin in just ten minutes leaving your face feeling cool and restored. If you can’t afford a mask, you can make one on your own by raiding your kitchen cabinet. Ingredients such as honey, oatmeal, turmeric, milk and chocolate will all leave your skin feeling smooth and soft.

