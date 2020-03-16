With the coronavirus (also known as the COVID-19 virus) having officially been categorized as a global pandemic, it’s easy to become panicked and confused by the misinformation that’s all over the internet. The best way to arm yourself is with facts.
Because the virus is so new, there currently is no antiviral medication on the market specified to treat coronavirus. However, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), those infected with the virus should receive appropriate care to relieve and treat symptoms, and those with severe illness should receive optimized supportive care.
Before you rush to the store to stock up on more supplies to safeguard your health, scroll through the gallery to see the common myths about coronavirus debunked.
Face Masks Are 100% Effective Against Contracting Coronavirus
FALSE.
Perhaps the most commonly believed myth about coronavirus is that wearing a face mask is a sure-fire way to protect you from contracting COVID-19. It is not, and there are several reasons why. For starters, thin paper masks, like the one pictured above, are not that effective in blocking out tiny particles from the coughs and sneezes of those around you. Also, most of us who are not used to wearing a mask regularly are likely the touch areas around our face when the mask starts to feel uncomfortable. This only increases your risk of bringing corona-causing germs to your mouth and eyes. Lastly, the CDC
advises that "you do not need to wear a facemask unless you are sick, or caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask)." Facemasks are scarce these days and should be prioritized for caregivers.
Warm Weather Prevents The Spread Of Coronavirus
FALSE.
According to WHO
, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in ALL AREAS, including areas with hot and humid weather. No matter what climate you live in, taking preventative measures like washing your hands and covering your mouth when coughing or sneezing are critical in preventing the spread of the virus.
Only People Who Show Symptoms Are Contagious
FALSE.
According to new information issued by the CDC
, "some spread might be possible before people show symptoms; there have been reports of this occurring with this new coronavirus, but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads." In fact, more than half a dozen studies have shown that asymptomatic carriers
of Corona are causing substantial amounts of infection.
Alcohol-Based Hand Sanitizer Are Effective In Killing Germs That Cause Coronavirus
TRUE.
If you're not able to get near soap and water, alcohol-based hand sanitizer is also an effective way to kill the germs that cause coronavirus. Keep in mind that your hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol
to get the job done.
You Should Always Cough Or Sneeze Into Your Elbow
FALSE.
The CDC recommends you cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, throw that tissue away and then wash your hands for a minimum of 20 seconds to prevent the spread of coronavirus. According to NHS
, droplets from sneezes or coughs that contain the virus can live on clothes or skin surfaces for several hours.
Garlic Is A Natural Remedy To Prevent Coronavirus
FALSE.
Garlic is certainly proven to have antimicrobial benefits. However, there is no evidence
, based on the current pandemic, that eating garlic has protected people from the new coronavirus.
Social Distancing Is Only Necessary For Those Who Have Coronavirus
FALSE.
The reason so many sporting events, festivals
and annual cultural celebrations
have been canceled is because the shut down of large gatherings is critical in helping stop or slow down the spread of coronavirus. Research conducted at Johns Hopkins Medicine
found that "staying at least six feet away from other people lessens your chances of catching COVID-19." Similarly, self-quarantine (which includes staying at least 6 feet away from those you live with and not sharing utensils) is highly recommended by health professionals not only for those who are symptomatic, but also people who recently traveled to a heavily infected area such as Italy. It is recommended that you stay quarantined for two weeks in order to determine whether or not you will become ill and be contagious to other people.
Disinfecting Your Home Is A Necessary Precaution
TRUE.
Cleaning frequently touched surfaces (tables, doorknobs, light switches, handles, desks, toilets, faucets, sinks, etc) with household cleaners and EPA-registered disinfectants is recommended by the CDC
.