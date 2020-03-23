Concerned About Visiting The Doctor During The Coronavirus Outbreak? Check Out These Telemedicine Apps Instead

With more than 32,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed in the U.S. alone, one thing we know is for certain: it’s going to get a hell of a lot worse, before it gets any better. But if we all do our part in social distancing to help “flatten the curve,” there’s hope that this won’t impact us all too drastically — even if that means finding alternative means and measures to identifying other potential health conditions.

Public health officials continue to urge Americans to work from home, wash their hands, and stop touching their faces, but what do you do if you’re experiencing symptoms that are not COVID-19 related, and you don’t want to risk being exposed by visiting a hospital or urgent care clinic? One way to get help (and fast) is through telemedicine apps. You can reach out to a physician anytime and anywhere around the clock without any restrictions, and without risking exposure to the coronavirus.

Thanks to a lot of these apps — most of which are free — the already overburdened healthcare industry is being revitalized, and you can get instant consultation from a doctor, even at 2 am.

LiveHealth

LiveHealth brings the right doctor for your needs with a simple sign up. Doctors using the app provide care for everything from the flu and bronchitis to allergies, skin infections, and much more. The app also features licensed therapists, lactation consultants, registered dietitians, and other professionals.

ExpressCare Virtual

Connect with a licensed, board-certified healthcare provider for just $49 per visit, with (most) insurance providers accepted. Get a diagnosis, treatment plan, and prescriptions sent to your local pharmacy all without a visit to an office.

Doctor on Demand

Get face to face with a doctor, psychiatrist, or psychologist whether you have insurance or not. The app’s providers are licensed physicians, psychiatrists, and psychologists, and they can treat hundreds of issues online through video. Your doctor will take your history and symptoms, perform an exam, and recommend treatment.

Talkspace

Talkspace is offering free therapy services and a 1:1 donation match to all U.S. medical personnel working with COVID-19 patients. Frontline medical workers nationwide can access a free month of online therapy via Talkspace’s Unlimited Messaging Plus plan, which includes unlimited text, video and audio messaging with a licensed therapist.

