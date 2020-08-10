Ayesha Curry Reveals The Secret To Her 35 Pound Weight Loss
By Jasmine Grant ·

If you’re looking for some motivation to live healthier in quarantine, look no further than Ayesha Curry for inspiration.

The Food Network host and wife of NBA player Stephen Curry debuted her slim and trim figure in a May Instagram post, which has since garnered over one million likes. In a recent interview with Yahoo Canada Lifestyle, Curry explained how she was able to shed an impressive 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic, which she achieved in part thanks to her partnership with Fitbit Premium.

“Fitbit Premium has come in handy through quarantine,” says Curry. It was great while I was traveling and out of my routine—I was able to tap into the vast library workout content anytime, anywhere so I didn’t fall off track. It’s a great resource for at-home and on-the-go workouts.”

I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me. But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it. I hate the term balance, because I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted. So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.). I am beyond excited to share them with you through a new exclusive series with @Fitbit with episodes rolling out all summer long. You can access my content on Premium within the Fitbit App, which you can try out for FREE! Let’s get moving and make it a #fitbitsummer #fitbitambassador #ad 📷 by @jazmiyagi

Curry also said in a July post that Fitbit allowed to incorporate healthy habits into her schedule with its easy 10-minute workouts and fast, healthy recipes. “I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” she says. “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it.”

If you’re just getting started, Curry suggests investing in some simple fitness equipment like, “two and three-pound weights; resistance bands; a good, cushy mat; and a bench or chair.” She also being mindful of portion control, eating nutritious green vegetables and drinking 32 ounces of water before noon each day have helped her shed the pounds.

Best of all, bringing her husband and children along for the journey has kept her motivated. “Stephen and I have been riding bikes outside together which has been really nice,” she tells Yahoo! “Even the kids will get in on the workouts sometimes! It’s kind of like summer camp with Stephen and I both home, so we try and keep the kids active.”

You can find more of  Ayesha’s health tips, workouts, nutritious recipes on Fitbit Premium.
