With everyone spending more time at home (and snacking a lot more often), it may feel even more difficult than usual to stick to a healthy eating regime. However, with a little discipline, it is possible! Just ask Adrienne Bailon.

The singer and The Real co-host recently showed off her slim and trim figure on Instagram, revealing she’s dropped an impressive 20-pounds thus far this year. While she’s lost weight from dieting in the past, Bailon admits that she’s never been successful in keeping the weight off until now.

“It’s been a year since I had enough,” she revealed to her almost 5 million Instagram followers. “Have you ever gotten there? Where you’re just tired of complaining about what you don’t like & you’re finally ready to take action & REALLY make changes?”

She goes on to reveal that what helped her drop the weight was adopting a plant-based diet and staying consistent with her workouts. Ultimately, it all came down to realizing she was worth it.

“I’m constantly reminding myself that the greatest form of self love – is self discipline,” she continues. “They say it takes 21 days to form a new habit… I just want to encourage you to take this time to develop healthy habits! Drink your water, squat, rest, read, pray, take your vitamins, eat your veggies!”

This isn’t the first time Bailon has been transparent about her journey to get healthy. Back in November 2019, she revealed that she wanted to get in tip-top shape while she and her husband Isreal Houghton work on having a baby.

“I knew that wanting to have a baby I want to be in the best shape of my life,” she told to Hola! US. “I really buckled down this summer and just made it happen. I got into a routine of working out, so that the day I’m pregnant, I can continue to be consistent with working out.”