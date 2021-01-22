Many of you have set intentions at the top of the year that getting healthy would be your mission in 2021. If you’ve begun the process of exercising regularly and cleaning up your diet, we see you, sis! If you’re still trying to find the motivation to do so, don’t beat yourself up…you’ve got this!
No matter what boat you find yourself in, one thing is for sure – you’ll want to invest in some fitness equipment. 2021 still has us living that quarantine life, which means many of us are working out from home at least some of the time. There’s a variety of products and that promise to help you on your journey to get fit, and we’ve scoured the internet in search of the best.
From resistance bands to fitness trackers, we’ve rounded up the best products that will help torch those calories from the comfort of home.
Apple Watch Series 6
The Apple Watch isn’t just a shiny, techy toy to brag about. It’s an investment piece that’ll make getting fit a fun endeavor. Not only does the series 6 design monitor your calories burned, but also make life-saving observations, such as notifying you if your cardiorespiratory fitness level, or VO2 Max, falls into a low range. If you’re looking for a little guidance with your workouts, sign up for Apple Fitness+ which offers 10 different workouts types across a range of durations.
If you’re ready to intensify your training and get those buns and thighs toned, invest in a sturdy set of resistance bands like these. Working out with resistance creates muscle definition and speeds up results. These ultra-wide bands are guaranteed not to slip or bunch up.
It’s always a great idea to amp up your workouts with a pound or two of resistance. You can add some extra oomph to exercises like jump squats, leg lifts, and high knee drills by strapping on a pair of ankle weights. This pair by Bala wins for its comfort and style.
The importance of a good running sneaker cannot be overstated. Nike’s Air Zoom Pegasus is ideal for runners or those looking for a light-as-air shoe to workout in. It’s proprietary Nike React foam at the midsole is lightweight, springy and durable, and the mesh upper sole provides plenty of ventilation for your feet.