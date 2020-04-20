These 7 CBD-Infused Wellness Gifts Are Worth Your Coins

If you haven’t yet dabble in CBD, today’s the perfect time to dip your toe in new waters.
CBD is short for cannabidiol, and its a chemical compound found in marijuana that is known to give you a calming effect without the high. These days, its found in everything from body balm to gummy candies. That’s because CBD is known to help with a variety of ailments from anxiety to muscle pain and joint aches. Toni Braxton told ESSENCE exclusively that she’s used CBD for years to manage her lupus pain.
If you’ve been wanting to jump on the CBD train but aren’t sure where to start, check out these seven CBD products that come highly recommended.
01
Uncle Bud's Pain Relief Balm
Just ask Toni Braxton! this creamy balm has soothing powers that work in minutes.
02
The Good Patch
Whether you're experiencing achy menstrual cramps or having trouble sleeping, there's a Good Patch for whatever you're going through. These hemp-infused skin patches have soothing ingredients that enter in through your pores and deliver the remedy you need.
03
Lazarus Naturals Lavender Full Spectrum CBD Balm
This lavender CBD Balm has a refreshing floral aroma that will open the door to the relaxation you've been missing.
04
The Oil Bar Cocoa Butter Body Smoothie With CBD Oil
Keeping your skin moisturized is of utmost importance, especially now that we are washing our hands now more than ever. Take your skincare up a notch with this nourishing CBD body butter from Black-owned brand The Oil Bar.
05
cbdMD Bath Bomb
Made with 100mg CBD and essential oils, cbdMD’s Signature Collection of CBD Bath Bombs revitalizes and relaxes you with every soak.
06
The Wildflower Cool Stick
Coconut oil, shea butter, and beeswax lay a smooth foundation for this unique healing stick. Rub it on tired joints, or the tired balls of your feet.
07
Healist Well-Being Drops
This tincture is a powerful blend of CBD and other advanced natural ingredients created to support your body in promoting overall well-being.