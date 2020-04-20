These 7 CBD-Infused Wellness Gifts Are Worth Your Coins

If you haven’t yet dabble in CBD, today’s the perfect time to dip your toe in new waters.

CBD is short for cannabidiol, and its a chemical compound found in marijuana that is known to give you a calming effect without the high. These days, its found in everything from body balm to gummy candies. That’s because CBD is known to help with a variety of ailments from anxiety to muscle pain and joint aches. Toni Braxton told ESSENCE exclusively that she’s used CBD for years to manage her lupus pain.

If you’ve been wanting to jump on the CBD train but aren’t sure where to start, check out these seven CBD products that come highly recommended.