We get it. A lot of people are worried about staying healthy
and safe during the coronavirus pandemic, and rightfully so. Stress not only
weakens and fatigues the body, but it can also keep us up at late at night with
troublesome thoughts about the days and weeks ahead.
According to The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC), a whopping 35
percent of adults in America don’t get the recommended seven hours of sleep
a night. And, it’s not just the millennials staying up all night. Forty percent
of adults aged 40-59 are said to get less than seven hours of sleep. When we
sleep, our mind and body are restoring themselves and when this process is interrupted
to often, it can lead to a person making more mistakes at work or behind the wheel.
It’s National Sleep Awareness Week, and the perfect time to take
a moment to focus on setting yourself up for success in bed. (Seriously, stop
right now and ask yourself, when was the last time you got a good night’s sleep?)
With so many products on the market promising to help lure you to sleep, we
thought you might need a little help narrowing down which ones might work best
for you. Here are some sleeping-aid products fans of a good night’s rest rave
about—us included. See which one fits your sleeping needs best and give it a try.
CBD Pillow
CBD plus a gel memory foam pillow? Say less, sis. We're all over this and you should be too!
Comfy Bluetooth-enabled headphones for your nighttime routine? Umm, yes please! The SleepPhones headband headphones’ tagline is “pajamas for your ears” and I have to admit, they’re not lying. I prefer falling asleep to music over listening to television (which, by the way, is never recommended) anyway, and these machine-washable finds helped me doze right off to my smooth jazz playlist. Added bonus: There are his and her colors for you and bae!
You can't visit the spa every night, but you can make your bedroom feel like one. Relax those tired eyes and beautify before bed with these Hydrogel Eye Patches that are rich with botanicals, ceramides, brighteners, and the antioxidant power of Astaxanthin,
Pressure on the body can increase the release of serotonin in the brain, which is why weighted blankets are the trendiest bedtime splurge. The Luxury Weighted Blanket from Nest merges comfort, style and function. I slept beneath one for an entire Sunday once. It was nearly impossible to bring myself to break away. Hello, long midday naps!
We have to take excellent care of our bodies, which means making sure to only put the best of the best inside it. Instead of using over the counter sleeping aids, try So Good So You’s Sleep Shot, made with only real, GMO-free ingredients and nutrients, without a preservative in sight. Say yes to 100-percent plant-based ingredients like cold-pressed honeydew and pineapple spiked with soothing herbal California Poppy, lavender and butterfly pea flowers and a much better night’s sleep.
Using temperature technology to get a better night’s sleep is another fast-growing trend for wellness enthusiasts. The OOLER Sleep System is a favorite among fans of the technique. It’s a luxury sleep system you can purchase for your bed that uses a hydronic pad to help you regulate the temperature of your bed based on your body, the season and your sleep schedule. The spa-like effect will have you hooked.
I love a sleep mask with bonus features, and aromatherapy is guaranteed to relax me. If you’re like me, then the DreamTime Sweet Dreams Sleep Mask is going to be your new best friend. The lavender flowers sprinkled inside help calm your aura while you rest, and the unique design truly keeps all the light out. Plus, you can’t beat the price point.