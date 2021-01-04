Kick Off Your Fitness Resolutions With These 5 Health-Focused Apps

Every new year ushers in a fresh start — especially when it comes to health and fitness.
And with fitness-from-home now a new normal, many of us are looking for ways to stay motivated and on track with our 2021 fitness goals. Finding the mental capacity is just one part of the problem, but many don’t realize finding the right fitness program is also a major obstacle — especially with so many options on the market.
Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for personal training, live classes, marathon training, meditation or yoga, here are a few options to help keep you going.
FLEXIT.FIT
Started by two college friends, the FLEXIT.FIT virtual personal training app customizes your at-home workout routine based on the exact equipment you have. It also allows users to go to gyms and fitness studios where and when they want (no subscription/membership required) and only pay for the amount of time they’re there.
FitOn
FitOn has become an amazing free resource to help people stay active, healthy and destress during this difficult time. In addition to premium workout classes with world class trainers and celebrities, FitOn offers meditation and yoga, as well as a ton of advice articles about self-care, wellness and fitness. FitOn’s recently launched a 2021 RESET Challenge to help reboot, restore and reinvigorate your mind and body and kick-off the new year right.
Centr
Centr contains over 1,000 workouts, 600+ recipes, and over 200 meditations and sleep visualizations crafted by Chris Hemsworth’s A-team of experts, trainers, and chefs for a well-rounded experience. From yoga to HIIT to boxing, and recipes to fit any diet (oh and meditations from Chris himself) – the app is designed to meet the needs of everyone from fitness gurus to beginners!
FitGrid Class App
FitGrid is a social fitness platform that curates livestream and in-person classes from thousands of real studios and connects classmates and instructors via in-app messaging. Classes include everything from HIIT to virtual spin classes hosted by studios like Harlem Cycle in NYC that you can take with your own equipment.
The Class
The Class is a cathartic workout experience that guides you to strengthen the body and notice the mind to restore balance. The practice is mat-based and music-driven.The Class’ signature offering is a 60-minute live practice, where students can expect a series of simple, repetitive cardio and strength-based exercises, with a robust library of available classes to livestream at home for only $40/mo with a two-week free trial.