Kick Off Your Fitness Resolutions With These 5 Health-Focused Apps

Every new year ushers in a fresh start — especially when it comes to health and fitness.

And with fitness-from-home now a new normal, many of us are looking for ways to stay motivated and on track with our 2021 fitness goals. Finding the mental capacity is just one part of the problem, but many don’t realize finding the right fitness program is also a major obstacle — especially with so many options on the market.

Thankfully, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for personal training, live classes, marathon training, meditation or yoga, here are a few options to help keep you going.