June is Men’s Health Month, a time for us to raise awareness about men’s health and wellness, encompassing both their physical and mental well-being. Most importantly, it’s time to take a critical look at our Black men’s heart health, as Black Americans, specifically males, are significantly affected by heart disease, experiencing higher mortality rates compared to other ethnic groups. This disparity is attributed to several key factors from a recent study:

High rates of uncontrolled hypertension: African Americans exhibit the highest rates of unchecked hypertension globally, which substantially increases their risk for developing heart disease.

Social risk factors: A recent study indicated that social risk factors are largely responsible for Black Americans being 54% more likely to die from cardiovascular disease than White Americans.

Although many have heard of heart disease, which affects the heart’s function, some aren’t aware of the number of various diseases like coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias that are related. According to Dr. Magdala Chery, additional types of cardiovascular disease include:

Atherosclerosis is a condition characterized by the buildup of a substance called plaque within the walls of the arteries. This accumulation narrows the arteries, impeding the flow of blood. Should a blood clot form and completely obstruct blood flow, it can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

A heart attack happens when a blood clot blocks the blood supply to a portion of the heart. If this blockage severs the blood flow entirely, the affected part of the heart muscle begins to die.

Heart failure means the heart isn’t pumping blood as well as it should to meet the body’s needs. It is a common misperception that heart failure means the heart stops beating; instead, the heart continues to work but inadequately. If left untreated, heart failure can worsen.

Heart valve problems arise when the heart valves don’t open enough to allow the blood to flow through as it should, a condition called stenosis; or when they fail to close correctly and thus allow blood to leak through, which is called regurgitation; or when the valve leaflets bulge or prolapse back into the upper chamber, a condition known as prolapse.

There is another heart-related condition that’s not spoken about often enough, which is Broken Heart Syndrome, also known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy or Takotsubo cardiomyopathy. The condition occurs when someone is navigating stressful situations and debilitating emotions, like grief and heartbreak (which may seem rare for men to experience), but it can also be triggered by physical illness or surgery. While the symptoms are identical to those of a heart attack, like chest pain or pressure, additional symptoms may include the following: Chest pain, and shortness of breath.

Chest pain (angina)

Trouble breathing or shortness of breath

Unexpected fainting or passing out

Heart palpitations

Slow or fast heartbeat, or one that skips or adds beats

While there’s no cure for Broken Heart Syndrome, taking the following medications and seeing a trusted medical professional can help, according to Chery:

Aspiri,n which will improve circulation and prevent blood clots.

Taking ACE (angiotensin-converting enzyme) inhibitors or ARBs (angiotensin receptor blockers) that lower blood pressure and fight inflammation

Beta-blockers, which will slow down your heart rate

It’s important to note that the condition can last a few days or weeks, and with medicine, most people have a speedy recovery.

Conditions That Increase Your Risk Of Heart-Related Issues:

According to Chery, several health conditions and lifestyle factors can elevate an individual’s risk of developing heart disease and contribute to heart problems:

High cholesterol

Obesity

Diabetes

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is a significant risk factor.

Lifestyle factors also play a role, including smoking, an unhealthy diet, insufficient physical activity, and inadequate or excessive sleep and chronic stress

So how do we prevent heart-related conditions?

Chery believes preventing heart disease involves addressing both individual lifestyle choices and broader societal factors. Simple lifestyle changes can help reduce high blood pressure and the overall risk of heart disease. “Beyond individual behaviors, addressing the social determinants of health is crucial for prevention, especially in disproportionately affected communities. This includes ensuring access to well-paying jobs, comprehensive healthcare, and strong social support systems that can come from family or tight-knit communities,” she suggests.

Here are three easy habits to incorporate into your daily routines: