Health Matters: Experiencing Brain Fog? Here Are Some Exercises To Do

March is Brain Injury Awareness Month. This month is dedicated to raising awareness about brain injuries through education and advocacy—a typical brain symptom that people experience, when either processing grief or stress, is brain fog. According to Dr. Magdala Chery, Brain fog is a term used to describe a common group of symptoms that affect your ability to think, remember, and concentrate. It can make ordinary tasks challenging, such as losing your train of thought or having difficulty focusing. “People experiencing brain fog may describe it as feeling like their mind is cloudy, making it hard to think, focus, concentrate, remember, and pay attention. Symptoms can include difficulty concentrating or focusing, confusion, forgetfulness, losing your train of thought, mental exhaustion, not having the right words, slow thought process and reaction time, and trouble paying attention,” she says.

Chery believes it’s essential to understand that brain fog is not an official medical diagnosis but a symptom of an underlying condition. It can be caused by various factors such as lack of sleep, autoimmune conditions, diabetes, mental health conditions, neurodivergent conditions, hormonal changes, poor nutrition, stress, infections like COVID-19, medication side effects, and extended hospital stays. Because brain fog is a symptom, it is crucial to have it evaluated by a healthcare provider to determine the underlying cause. The approach to treatment and care will be based on identifying and managing this underlying cause.

While the primary treatment targets the root cause of brain fog, several lifestyle approaches can help manage its symptoms. These include, according to Chery:

Improving sleep habits to get better rest.

Eating healthy and nutritious meals. Foods high in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids may be beneficial.

Getting regular physical activity (around 30 minutes each day). Even short bursts of exercise can be helpful. Exercise has been associated with improved brain function. It can promote the expression of brain proteins that enhance cognitive abilities and reduce anxiety and depression. Different types of exercise, such as walking, yoga, and high-intensity workouts, have shown various cognitive and mood benefits. Some examples include:

Walking: Even just 10 minutes of walking may boost your mood.

Even just 10 minutes of walking may boost your mood. Yoga: Studies have shown that yoga can reduce stress, anxiety, and depression.

High-intensity exercise: This exercise has been found to improve cognitive function.

Stretching: Research suggests that stretching may improve insomnia.

Gardening: Robust evidence indicates that gardening can reduce anxiety and depression and increase life satisfaction.

Taking regular breaks throughout the day to avoid overworking the brain. These breaks should ideally be low-stimulation and avoid distractions like cell phones. Engaging in relaxing activities like meditation, connecting with loved ones, taking a power nap, engaging in creative activities, or spending time outdoors can be beneficial during breaks.

Writing down important information to aid memory.

Staying hydrated by drinking enough fluids.

Going easy on caffeine and alcohol as these substances can impair cognitive function.

as these substances can impair cognitive function. Practicing stress management techniques, as stress is a known cause of brain fog.

In addition to lifestyle adjustments, specific brain exercises may boost mental agility and improve focus and memory. Some exercises to consider include:

Learning a new language can improve cognitive functions, enhance memory, and boost problem-solving skills.

Active reading and note-taking to sharpen focus, enhance comprehension, and improve memory retention. Typing notes is an efficient method for memory retention.

Practicing mindful breathing meditation, although research on its effectiveness in improving executive functions is mixed. It may help improve concentration and reduce stress.

Playing strategic games like online chess demands strategic planning and focused attention. Chess instruction may also enhance math achievement and overall cognitive ability.

Working on crossword puzzles can stimulate vocabulary, memory, problem-solving, and general knowledge.

Solving Sudoku puzzles requires logic and attention and may involve brain regions associated with cognitive training.

Playing Bridge is a card game that involves critical thinking, memory, and strategic decision-making. However, more research is needed to confirm its effectiveness.

While healthy living and brain exercises can relieve brain fog, seeing a doctor to rule out any medical causes is crucial.