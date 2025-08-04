Health Matters: Experts Say It's Time To Revisit The Baseline Age For Mammograms

Getty

Breast cancer doesn’t have a specific age associated with it. Solis Mammography, the largest independent provider of specialized breast health services in the United States, is sounding the alarm on a troubling trend: breast cancer is now rising faster among women under 50. According to recent data from the American Cancer Society, rates are increasing at 1.4% annually in younger women – double the rate of older women, whose cases are rising by 0.7% per year.

“We want to empower women to advocate for themselves,“ said Dr. Erin Bravo, Breast Specialized Radiologist at Solis Mammography. “With more young women being diagnosed, the time has come to rethink how we’re communicating with women under 40 about their breast health.”

Typically, conversations around breast health don’t start until women begin getting annual mammograms at the age of 40. But with growing clinical evidence and high-profile cases drawing attention to early diagnoses, Solis Mammography is advocating for women to start thinking about their breast health before 40 and to consider getting a baseline screening mammogram between the ages of 35 and 39.

A baseline screening mammogram is an initial breast screening that gives insight into your current breast health and provides a baseline image to compare with future screening results. It can also play a critical role in the early detection of breast cancer.

Solis Mammography offers these essential steps for women under 40:

Know your normal: Begin monthly breast self-exams at age 20 to know what’s normal for you. More than 80% of young women with breast cancer find it themselves. If you feel something, say something.

Know your risk: Partner with your physician and have a breast cancer risk assessment performed by age 25. Know which family members, on both sides of your family, have been diagnosed with breast, ovarian, prostate and other types of cancer, and at what age they were diagnosed. This will determine when you will start getting annual mammograms and if genetic testing is recommended.

Know your baseline: Annual mammograms for women with average risk should begin at 40. But your first mammogram, also known as a baseline mammogram, doesn’t have to wait until 40. If you are 35 to 39, consider getting a baseline screening mammogram to learn your breast density, get insight into your current breast health and have a baseline image for the future.

Dr. Erin Bravo, Breast Specialized Radiologist at Solis Mammography breaks down why it’s important to revisit the baseline age for breast cancer:

Why is the trend of increasing breast cancer in younger women so concerning?

Breast cancer rates have been increasing in women of all ages over the last decade, and researchers are now seeing a steeper increase in incidence rates for younger women (1.4% annually) than in older women (0.7% annually). In addition, young women are more likely to develop breast cancer with more aggressive features, including larger tumor size and advanced tumor stage, contributing to a poorer prognosis and outcome. As the current guidelines stand with the recommendation for breast cancer screening to begin at 40, we are seeing women in their thirties and even twenties who are presenting to our clinic with much more advanced disease.

Could you please explain what a baseline mammogram is and why age 35 should be the new norm?

A baseline screening mammogram is a person’s initial screening exam. The baseline mammogram gives insight into your current breast health, and provides a baseline image to compare with your future screening exams. It can also play a critical role in the early detection of breast cancer. With growing clinical evidence demonstrating increasing rates of breast cancer in women younger than 40 years, Solis Mammography is encouraging women to not wait until the age of 40, and to take action sooner. If you are between the ages of 35 and 39, chat with your physician about getting a baseline screening mammogram. Also, we recommend checking with your insurance provider to see if it is covered. For many insurance plans, screening mammograms are covered without out-of-pocket costs to the patient, but unfortantely, there are some providers that don’t provide coverage.

How is Solis encouraging women to advocate for themselves when it comes to breast health?

Typically, conversations around breast health do not begin until women are around the age of 40. With the unfortunate growing trend of younger women being diagnosed with breast cancer, we want women to advocate for themselves, and their breast health. Know your family history, discuss your risk factors with your physician, get to know your normal breast exam, and consider getting a baseline mammogram between the ages of 35-39. We are encouraging women to advocate for themselves, so that if a breast cancer is diagnosed throughout their life, we have done everything possible to find it early, while it is still a treatable cancer.