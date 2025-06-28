The Wellness Practices Hannah Bronfman Can’t Live Without

Too Good & Co.

Hannah Bronfman is no stranger to the wellness world. The DJ, entrepreneur, and fitness buff has been a part of the community since 2014, far before it was popular or the term “influencer” was even a thing. But she wasn’t always into wellness. Her journey kicked off in her 20s after her grandmother passed away from anorexia. “She was never able to live her happiest, healthiest life, so I said I’m gonna devote myself to doing that,” Bronfman says.

Fast forward to today, and she’s down to try almost any wellness trend under the sun — from mummy facials to viral carrot salads. It doesn’t hurt that her husband, Brendan Fallis, (an ex pro-skier), is just as active, so working out is simply a part of their lifestyle.

Now, as a mom of two young children, Bronfman has a busy schedule to navigate, constantly weaving business with family and personal time. But that doesn’t mean she’s letting go of those rituals that keep her centered. She incorporates her healthy lifestyle into the way she raises her children as well, educating them about nourishing your body and getting movement in. “I think the best thing you can do is expose them to all different varieties of foods. Try and give them well-rounded meals and emphasize just a little bit of consciousness around eating,” she says.

Too Good & Co.

Fittingly, Bronfman recently attended The New York Times Well Festival in Brooklyn, in partnership with Too Good & Co. (the protein-packed low-sugar yogurt). The festival featured an array of panels led by celebrity chefs, athletes, and health professionals on how to improve one’s physical and mental health.

“It’s been so amazing to watch this industry and vertical just explode. I’m someone who I feel like has predicted trends before they happen, and seeing it all come to life has been awesome. And I’m still here 12 years later,” she says.

Since wellness has become more trendy, there’s an endless array of skincare routines, workout classes, and products that claim to make you look and feel your best. Amidst it all, she’s found her tried and true. Here are the wellness practices Hannah Bronfman absolutely can’t live without.

Bath Time

What better way to unwind and indulge in some much-needed me-time than with an hour soaking in the bath. “As a mom of two young kids and someone who’s on the go and managing all these different businesses, having personal alone time that feels curated for me is amazing,” Bronfman says. She loves to add various items to her bath to customize it for her needs and create the perfect ambiance. “I’m like crafting potions in my bath,” Bronfman says. “I’m putting in salts and coconut milk powder, lighting my candle, putting on my music. I’m making it a vibe.” Plus, she can do it anywhere, whether she’s on the road or at home.

Facial Cupping

Rooted in ancient Chinese medicine, cupping is a practice where little cups are used to create a sucking sensation on the surface of the skin. It’s meant to stimulate your skin and muscles, thus boosting blood circulation, alleviating muscle tension, and promoting cell repair. It can even reduce sagging and the appearance of fine lines, making skin appear tighter, brighter, and firmer. “I use it every morning to help drain the puffiness,” Bronfman says. Unlike traditional body cupping, the practice shouldn’t cause bruising or leave behind any marks.

Ice Cubes for Skincare

Bronfman is all about depuffing, and lately, on social media, you might have seen people dunking their faces in ice water to achieve just that, as well as minimize the appearance of pores. Well, beauty ice cubes do the trick without all the mess, plus they’re infused with skincare ingredients. “Instead of dunking your whole head in [a bowl] of water, if I have a blowout or whatever, taking an ice cube [and] rubbing it around your face has a similar effect.” She specifically uses ice cubes from the brand Ameon, whose offering comes infused with things such as niacinamide and vitamin C. “You’re getting a boost of skincare while also getting that cold circulation boost. So that’s really nice. I’ll do that, and then do the cupping while my skin is a little bit damp.”

A Nighttime Concoction

Another non-negotiable for Bronfman is a little drink right before bed. “I just love a nighttime tincture. I go through phases of what it is, whether it’s the Agent Nateur tart cherry packs that are amazing, or MoonBrew, or Cuddle, which are those magnesium drinks that are like a hot chocolate vibe.” Sometimes, she opts for just water with magnesium, L-theanine, or GABA, all of which aid in boosting sleep and promoting relaxation.

Castor Oil

Any Black woman likely knows about the benefits of castor oil for hair growth and scalp health, but Bronfman has started to put it elsewhere. “I use it on my stomach. It really helps with debloating. I also use it on my eyebrows and my eyelashes. I have a big bottle of it that I dip into almost every night.”