Halle Berry Reveals Why She Hasn’t Said ‘Yes’ To Van Hunt’s Proposal After Dating For 5 Years

Halle Berry isn’t convinced that the fourth time’s a charm. The actress’s longtime boyfriend, Van Hunt, proposed after five years of dating, but Berry hasn’t accepted just yet. Hunt revealed news of his proposal during a joint interview with the actress on the June 4 episode of Today with Jenna & Friends.

“I put out the proposal, and it’s still on hold as you can see,” he told the website after having his first joint interview with Berry on the June 4 episode of Today with Jenna & Friends. “It’s just out there floating. You know, maybe you can encourage her.”

During the interview, the actress admitted that her previous marriages had influenced her answer to the proposal. “Well, I’ve been married three times. Van has been married once, and so no, we don’t feel like we have to get married to validate our love in any way. We don’t,” Berry said.

Berry’s first husband was former Major League Baseball player David Justice, whom she married in 1993. They eventually split in 1997. The actress then went on to marry actor Eric Benét between 2001 and 2005, but they divorced. The third time around, Berry married Olivier Martinez, and they split in 2015. However, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2023, and the actress has one child, Maceo-Robert Martinez, with Martinez. She also has an older daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

That said, the Academy Award winner isn’t completely taking marriage off the table, especially since she believes Hunt is her person.

“I think we will get married just because, out of the people I’ve been married to, this is the person I should have married,” Berry noted. “And I feel like I should, we should get married, but it’s not because we feel like we have to. I think it’s something that we would like to do just because we want that expression.”

When asked if she has a tentative date for jumping the broom, Berry replied, “Soon.” The couple has been together since 2020 when they made their romance official. During an interview with Marie Claire, Berry admitted Van was the one. In terms of how they met, Hunt’s brother, with whom Halle had been friends for years, introduced them.

“It was the first time I was madly in love before I had sex.” “That has never happened to me, ever. Talk about one of those life-changing, beautiful experiences. It was magical, just magical,” the Oscar winner said, before calling Hunt her “person.”