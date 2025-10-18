'This Is 59': Halle Berry Flaunts Her Ageless Beauty In Bikini Snap

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 04: Halle Berry is seen on September 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

While Halle Berry is celebrating recently turning 59, fans are celebrating her ageless beauty. The 59-year-old shared a bikini photo (as per usual) that made many of us want to put the snacks away and pick up some fruit. Maybe do a sit-up or five.

The Oscar award-winning actress posted a photo from a tropical getaway that radiated ease, confidence, and pure joy.

“this is 59,” she captioned the image posted on X.

The comments didn’t disappoint—fans were transfixed by how youthful the actress looks at almost 60.

One reason Berry may be aging backwards is that she prioritizes holistic health and views aging as a blessing. Exercising often, advocating for menopause education, and taking pride in aging gracefully are common topics of conversation for the actress.

In the shot, the Bruised star posed against a lush backdrop wearing a metallic gold string bikini. She completed the look with a black-and-white checkered headscarf, layered gold necklaces, and aviator sunglasses: an effortlessly chic combination.

The actress has been on a few beaches posing in bikinis as of late, living her best life. In August, she was spotted vacationing in a bikini alongside her man, Van Hunt. The picture-perfect couple were celebrating Halle’s 59th birthday in Bora Bora.

It’s favor to look that good at 59, but The Union actress is excited about more than looking youthful as she gets older. Last year, Berry told Oprah Daily she was looking forward to her 60s.

“I’m on a path of longevity, discovering every day what I need to do to arrive in good health. And that feels empowering,” she said. “I feel confident. I feel strong. I feel sexy. I’m wiser and smarter than I ever was. I think 60 is going to be a glorious time, and I’m very much looking forward to it.”

Having a loving man in your life who gives you peace can do wonders, too. The pair have been dating since 2020 and seem to be the perfect fit. Despite their undeniable admiration for one another and having some years under their belt, Berry isn’t ready to say yes to marriage yet, as she’s been married three times before. So they’re enjoying love on their own terms.

The actress is clearly doing what works for her in all facets of her life, and it’s reflecting in the way she’s aging!