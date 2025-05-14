Halle Bailey Gets Restraining Order Against DDG And Accuses Him Of Abuse

Getty

Actress and singer Halle Bailey is accusing DDG, the father of her child, of abuse. The singer filed court documents on Tuesday in Los Angeles, narrating the abuse, which she says dates back to January. The judge has approved a domestic violence restraining order, which requires her ex-boyfriend to stay 100 yards away. It also permits her to take their son Halo to Italy, where she’ll be filming a movie for 2 months, according to a TMZ report.

In the report, The Little Mermaid actress claims she was discussing a child visitation schedule with the YouTuber, and he got progressively agitated, repeatedly telling the singer to

“Get out of my car, B***.”According to the report, their son Halo, who was in the back seat, began crying, and Halle got nervous about him leaving in that state.

The former couple allegedly began wrestling, leading to DDG pulling Halle’s hair, slamming her face into the steering wheel, and chipping her tooth. The actress was concerned about Halo, so she chose to stay in the car and ride to DDG’s house. She then narrated the abuse to the rapper’s family. After leaving their home, the singer noticed bruising on her arm in addition to the chipped tooth.

The report documents another incident that happened in March. DDG entered Bailey’s home without permission, took a picture of her bed, and texted her the image, saying, “Now I know what you’ve been on, lol.”

Four days later, he returned to spend time with Halo and became aggressive when Halle told him they were sick and her son couldn’t leave home. DDG allegedly smashed the singer’s ring camera and left with her phone. When leaving, the rapper threw the singer’s phone out of his car window and screamed, “GO GET IT B***.”

After this incident, Bailey filed a police report. However, the tipping point for Bailey was around Mother’s Day when DDG sent her messages after hearing gossip that she was dating singer Brent Faiyaz and was in St Lucia with him and Halo.

After DDG sent her links to the news, she replied, “Not with any man out here. I wouldn’t do that, I have halo … please let me enjoy my mother’s day in peace. I hope you are okay and feel better soon.”

In addition to the judge approving a restraining order, DDG is no longer allowed to post or stream about Bailey and their child.

The YouTuber has been claiming that Halle won’t let him see their child for months and even recently said he felt like a nanny to Halo rather than a dad.

The former couple broke up in October 2024, just under a year after having their first child together.