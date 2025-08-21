Halle Bailey And DDG Reportedly Banned From Posting About Baby Halo Or Each Other Online

Getty

Parenting after a breakup isn’t always simple, especially when social media and privacy collide. A Los Angeles judge has implemented rules that could help make co-parenting for Halle Bailey and DDG easier.

Judge Angela Davis has ordered the singer and YouTuber to stop posting about each other–or their 17-month-old son, Halo–on all social platforms. Restrictions were previously only on DDG, but this new ruling includes the Little Mermaid actress.

The parents have been at odds about the type of internet exposure their almost two-year-old should be getting. The genesis of the issue was when DDG appeared with Halo on streamer Kai Cenat’s Twitch livestream—without Halle’s knowledge.

The clip, which also aired on YouTube, sparked a publicized reaction from the singer.

“I wasn’t told or notified and I am extremely upset to have my baby in front of millions of people,” she wrote on X. “I am his mother and protector,” Halle wrote online at the time in response to seeing the livestream. “I just don’t like finding out with the rest of the world what my baby is doing.”

During the hearing, prosecutors allegedly accused DDG of staging paparazzi photos during an ice cream date with his son. The prosecution argued that the child shouldn’t be online at all, mainly because it tends to create room for his fan base to harass Bailey online.

Judge Davis also ruled that DDG’s visits with Halo must be supervised until their October 15 hearing to ensure photos and videos aren’t taken. Lawyers on both sides objected to the case being postponed; however, Davis reiterated the mid-October hearing date. At that time, their parenting schedules and digital boundaries will be reassessed.

The recent ruling is part of an ongoing custody battle between the former couple, which began in May 2025 when the Little Mermaid actress filed a restraining order against her former boyfriend and requested sole custody of their child, Halo.

Bailey alleged physical and emotional abuse and was eventually granted temporary sole custody and a restraining order that required DDG to maintain distance, including a 100-yard personal space mandate and a ban on firearms.

We’ll be on standby to see what the judge rules at the next hearing, scheduled for October. Hopefully, these two can come to a peaceful agreement and raise their little king amicably.