With the summer months ending and cooler temperatures quickly approaching, it’s time to start thinking about how to approach your workout routines. Working out at home has benefits, including exercising in the comfort of your home (hello, Cozy Cardio) or simply having privacy and not worrying about lurkers staring at you across from the gym from their treadmill. Home can be a safe space for many people, completely void of the pressure and perfection one may experience within a gym. Working out at home may also be good for new people on their fitness journeys or returning to a healthier lifestyle. However, working out at home can be a downside to working out at home…limited space and expensive workout equipment, as it’s not cheap to stock your home with top-of-the-line exercise items.

With that said, there’s so much you can do at home with a few cost-effective workout equipment items, as there are plenty of ways to incorporate cardio, stretching, and strength work with just an exercise mat and body weight but having some decent exercise items allow you to get stronger while providing more variety to your workouts and muscles so that you won’t get used to the same routine.

It’s always best to start with the basics, so we listed seven pieces of entry-level gym equipment to upstart your workout space. These options should work well in any home as they are inexpensive and not too large. Don’t consider these items a to-buy list; instead, we recommend choosing what you invest in based on your workout routine, goals, and habits.

Exercise mat:

An exercise or yoga mat makes floor exercises comfortable, especially if you do abs work on your back or push-ups on your knees or mat Pilates. You should look for a thicker mat for more cushioning and support, especially if you’re working out on a hard floor or your home has no carpet. You can also bring your mat to the backyard or beach to work outdoors.

Resistance bands:

Resistance bands are great for adding a challenge to lower-body exercises and can take your glute workout to the next level. The tighter the band is, the more challenging it is to work with.

Kettlebells:

It is a versatile piece of equipment that works your muscles and increases your heart rate. You can leverage a kettlebell for your squats, lunges, and glute routine, especially if you aspire for a body-oddy-oddy like Megan Thee Stallions.

Jump rope:

While there are plenty of ways to curate an equipment-free cardio routine at home (hello, burpees!), a jump rope is a fun way to get your heart rate up. Jumping rope also works out your arms, shoulders, core, and legs.

Stability ball:

Stability balls are a great addition to your home workout equipment because they don’t take up too much space and are an excellent way to work out your abs and core, as they challenge your stability.

Gliding Discs:

Try gliding discs to take your home workout to the next level. They are training tools that are more challenging than they look. You can place them under your feet or hands during exercises like lunges or plank-to-pikes.

Walking-pad:

A walking pad is a great solution if you don’t have enough space in your home for a treadmill.

Dumbbells:

Dumbbells are so versatile! You can use them to do isolated strength exercises like bicep curls or focus on building resistance by holding them during exercises like lunges. Try going with the medium set, if you’re a beginner, as 8- to 10-pound dumbbells are a good place to start.