9 Guided Journals That’ll Help You Flourish This Year

We all know how beneficial journaling can be to one’s state of mind and overall peace but sometimes a blank page can be overwhelming.

Where do you start?

If you’ve asked yourself this question, a guided journal might be the right move for you. You’ll get the same benefits of getting your ideas, feelings, goals, fears and more out onto a page but in a more structured way.

Below we’ve compiled a list of our top picks (with several options by and specifically for Black women!) that’ll help you with all of the things that matter most to you.

Shop below!

01 Gratitude Journal: A 90 Day Daily Gratitude Journal for Women The practice of expressing gratitude has the ability to alter your perspective and essentially change the way you move about the world. This journal gives you an outlet to give thanks! Amazon available at Amazon $6.95 Shop Now 02 Start Where You Are: A Journal for Self-Exploration The present is a gift and starting where you are essentially the only thing you can do. The journal meets you where you are while gently nudging you in the direction you'd like to go. Amazon available at Amazon $10.23 Shop Now 03 2020 Deluxe Law of Attraction Life Planner Although this is technically a planner, the journaling portions of this gem are enough to get you tapped into the Law of Attraction and begin to change your life. Amazon available at Amazon $35.95 Shop Now 04 Becoming: A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice Our forever First Lady has given us more gems than we can count and she's staying on-brand with this guided journal that'll help you find and amplify your voice. Amazon available at Amazon $9.99 Shop Now 05 Fitspiration Journal Goals Are Dreams If you're going full throttle with your fitness goals, this guided journal will help you document your progress, meals, wins and everything in-between. Target available at Target $19.99 Shop Now 06 Today I Affirm: A Journal that Nurtures Self-Care Author and wellness leader Alex Elle is known for her poignant words that ground us and make us reflect. Her guided journal is all about creating daily affirmations that can begin to reshape our lives. Amazon available at Amazon $12.69 Shop Now 07 Women of Color Prayer Journal: 60 days of Guided Prompts and Scriptures If your 2020 goal is to deepen your relationship with God, this guided journal specifically for women of color will assist you on your journey. Amazon available at Amazon $7.99 Shop Now 08 You Got Me All The Way F*cked Up: A Reflective Journal Although the 'angry Black woman' trope is as played out as can be, it's a fact of life that we, just like any other human on the planet Earth can get angry. This journal helps you process those emotions before you check your haters and for that, it's a gem. Amazon available at Amazon $6.99 Shop Now 09 I Take Care of Myself, So That I Can Take Care of You: A Self Care Journal for Mom When you're a mom, finding a significant amount of time to yourself can seem like an impossible task. Create your daily moment with this journal that reminds you to pour into yourself so that you can pour into others. Amazon available at Amazon $6.99 Shop Now

