Don’t Grill and Chill Without These Must-Haves

With restrictions slowly lifting, we’re all super hyped to get back to normalcy and there’s no better way to unwind in the summer than with delicious food and family. And let’s be honest for a moment. Stoves are cool, but nothing beats grilled food on a warm summer day. Amirite? There’s a unique smokey flavor that comes from a backyard grill that you just won’t get from liquid smoke or an indoor grill.
Whether you’re planning a dope father’s day chill session or hosting a graduation BBQ celebration with the entire family, we have you covered with a wide selection of grilling must-haves. Check out these essentials before you get the party started.
01
Nexgrill 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill
Say “goodbye” to burnt hotdogs! The angled flame tamers and stainless steel cooking grates on this heavy-duty grill work together to distribute consistent heat across the entire grilling surface. And with four main burners and one side burner, grilling for a crew is a breeze.
02
Garnett Hill Fruit Bowl
This chic bowl may be designed with vented sides to easily wash fruit, but we can make a strong argument that it’s perfect for most bbq snacks.
03
Nexgrill 8-Piece Grill Tool Set
When it comes to getting down and dirty on the grill, you need the right tools. Grab this tool set for a durable spatula and fork, with tongs, brush and four skewers.
04
Poppy + Sage Serving Utensils
Handcrafted and made of tropical trees from a small village in East Bali, these tools are sure to be a hit for any crowd. Each wood is shaped and sanded, then polished with olive oil to moisturize the surface and ensure durability.
05
Char-Griller Double Play Burner Gas and Charcoal Grill
Can’t decide between a gas or charcoal grill? This dual-function grill allows you to easily cook with gas and charcoal at the same time. It’s also fashioned with wheels and a lift bar for easy portability. You know, just in case you need to move the grill out of the sun or rain.
06
Abba Patio Umbrella
The summer heat can get very hot, and you’ll need shade if you’re hanging out by the grill. Enjoy a stylish and shaded outdoor area with an overhead umbrella for easy portability and sun protection.
07
OXO Thermocouple Thermometer
Thermometers are the real MVP when grilling, but this thermocouple thermometer upgrades your standard thermometer because you don’t have to insert it very far in to get a quick and accurate reading. Because honestly, who has time for that when you’re with friends having a good time.
08
VicTsing Grill Cover
Sadly, all good things must come to an end. After the party and warm weather is over, protect your grill from the elements with this gas grill cover that fits most grill brands.