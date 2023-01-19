Governor And First Lady: Photos Of Wes Moore And Dawn Flythe Moore’s Love Over The Years

Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

History was made in Maryland on Wednesday (January 18) as the state inaugurated their first Black governor. Democrat Wes Moore, 44, also happens to be the third Black governor in the nation. His biggest fan and a person he often thanks for his success is his wife, Dawn Flythe Moore. After his historic win, the governor told theGrio during an interview how important she has been to his campaign and to his life as a whole.

“[Dawn] has always been there,” he shared. “I remember we started this thing … literally polling at one percent.” He added, “I could not have done it without her.”

In November 2022, the now governor also shared an appreciation post on Instagram, praising his wife for her support.

“Always grateful for my amazing wife @dawnflythemoore, the next First Lady of the state of Maryland,” he wrote. “Dawn, you are my fuel, my motivation, and my greatest protector. I love you and I’m blessed to be on this journey with you.”

Wes and Dawn got married in July 2007, meaning they’ve been married for over 15 years. She graduated from the University of Maryland and was also into politics too. At one point, she was the senior advisor for government affairs to Maryland’s lieutenant governor, Anthony G Brown. The 47-year-old has also worked on several projects with her husband in addition to being a devout supporter throughout the course of his campaign.

Shortly after their recent win, Dawn was asked whether she ever expected to end up in the governor’s mansion in Annapolis as the first lady.

“When we got married we wrote our own vows. He said to me, ‘I promise to keep this fun and exciting’ – and he never lied!” she replied.

The loving couple have two children in an 11-year-old daughter named Mia and a 9-year-old son named James. Check out sweet photos of the newest governor and first lady looking very much in love.

