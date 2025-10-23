GloRilla Soft Launches Her Relationship Courtside With This NBA Star

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

GloRilla’s relationship status has been a mystery until now. It seems the rapper, who has managed to keep her love life under wraps, decided on a subtle reveal of her new man at an NBA game. Glo was spotted sitting courtside at the Toronto Raptors’ season opener against the Atlanta Hawks in A-town, seemingly confirming rumors that she’s dating Raptors player Brandon Ingram.

Born Gloria Halleujah Woods, the artist was all smiles at the game, wearing a black and white dress that complemented her toned figure (sis has been in the gym).

What pretty much confirmed that she was there to root for Ingram was the iced-out chain with a number 3 charm that Glo was wearing. Seeing as Ingram wears that number on the court, the chain certainly looked to be a nod to their exclusivity. The Raptors even posted an image with the 26-year-old proudly holding her chain up, and she reposted the picture on her Instagram stories.

Glo clearly brought good luck to the game, seeing as the Raptors defeated the Hawks 138-118. Her man also played well, finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Social media detectives speculated the NBA player and artist were dating back in July when they were spotted dancing together at a nightclub in Cabo for GloRilla’s 26th birthday. Additionally, in September, the NBA player included Glo in his Instagram birthday carousel. The picture in question was of him and the Memphis-bred artist taking a selfie together. GloRilla commented on said post with three heart-eye emojis, giving fans more ammunition and alluding to a romantic connection.

This is a pretty big deal for the “Yeah Glo!” artist, considering she hasn’t been public with anyone since coming into the limelight. Celebrities are often under constant criticism, so it makes sense to want to keep a relationship private until you feel good about its chances of lasting.

By the way, she is not the first to fall in love with a ball player as of late. Her buddy and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion also recently had her first courtside appearance in support of her man, Klay Thompson, who plays for the Dallas Mavericks. And WNBA star Angel Reese is rumored to be dating Orlando Magic star Wendell Carter Jr., sporting a Magic jacket at the team’s season opener. The girls are WAG-ing out this season, and we love to see it.