Gizelle Bryant's Twin Daughters, Angel And Adore, Will Attend Two Prominent HBCUs

Angel and Adore Bryant

Congratulations are in store for the twin daughters of Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant and Pastor Jamal Bryant, Angel and Adore. The twins recently revealed their college decisions on Instagram. The twins decided to attend HBCUs, as Angel is set to attend Spelman College, and Adore is going to Hampton University. The twins shared their news on Instagram by posting themselves in their college shirts and beaming with pride!

Underneath Angel’s Instagram post, her loving parents commented with excitement. Her father wrote, “I’m you guys’ biggest fan!! I’m cheering for you.” Their mother, Gizelle, commented, “My cuties.”

On April 30th, their father, Jamal, posted a cute birthday tribute on Instagram sharing the twins’ college decision. He captioned the post, “Help me wish @angeljbryant and @adorecbryant a happy birthday…. I can’t believe they have turned 18 and are headed to college. The world will be better because they were born!”

The twins proudly continue the legacy of their mother, Gizelle Bryant, who attended Hampton University; their father, who went to Morehouse College; and their eldest sister, Grace, who recently finished her first year at FAMU. Earlier this year, Gizelle confirmed that her twins had already made their college choice on the popular show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen ahead of the Real Housewives of Potomic Season 8 reunion.

“The twins have been accepted to college [and] they know where they’re going,” she said on February 25th. She added, “The Bryant girls are on the move.” We look forward to seeing the twins thrive on and off their college campuses.