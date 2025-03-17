Gizelle Bryant Takes Her Daughters On An Epic Trip To South Africa

Gizelle Bryant/Instagram

Gizelle Bryant is committed to showing her daughters the world and ensuring their passports are stamped. The Real Housewives of Potomac star took her kids, Grace Bryant, and twins, Adore Bryant and Angel Bryant.

The 54-year-old TV star shared images from her family’s travels to South Africa on Instagram.

“What I will do is show my kids the world 🌍❤️ #CapeTown South Africa loading…” the caption under a series of images read.

In some of the candid photos, Gizelle and her three girls pose on a safari. The TV personality also shared shots of elephants and lions out in the wild.

The fun didn’t end there–in a follow-up post, Bryant shared more images from the trip with the caption, “Spring Break never felt so good! ❤️🇿🇦.”

The four ladies enjoyed lunch behind a picturesque backdrop, played the xylophone outdoors with local musicians, and visited The Cape of Good Hope, located at the southern tip of the Cape Peninsula.

The Bryant girls aren’t strangers to international travel; in 2022, they also took a family vacation to Cannes, France. Likewise, in 2023, the girls took Rome, Italy, during spring break.

Gizelle is now an empty-nester, as all of her daughters are away at college. The reality TV star recalled her experience dropping the girls off at three different colleges on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November.

“That was tough,” Bryant shared about the experience. “I had to drop off three girls, three different cities, in 72 hours.”

Bryant’s eldest, Grace, is a sophomore at Florida A&M in Tallahassee, Florida, Angel is studying at Spelman College in Atlanta, and Adore is attending Hampton University in Virginia.

The RHOP star seems to be doing an exceptional job raising her girls, judging by how they’re blooming. When talking to PEOPLE about her daughters and their college journey back in July 2024, the 54-year-old shared that she’s optimistic about how much she’s enjoying this phase of motherhood. “So excited about their future, and planning to make sure they meet their goals. It’s an honor to see them grow.”

Gizelle shares her three daughters with her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Harrison Bryant. The former couple were married between 2002 and 2009, and their divorce allegedly ended over infidelity. However, in 2019, the two briefly rekindled their romance before deciding to remain friends.