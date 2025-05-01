Gizelle Bryant Doesn’t Know If She Wants To Get Married Again

Getty

Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant has had her fair share of challenges with love over the years. The reality TV star recently opened up about her love life while speaking with PEOPLE and revealed whether she’s interested in getting married again. Bryant is currently starring in Bravo’s new dating reality series ‘Love Hotel’ and said she’s not entirely sold on making things official in that way.

“I think maybe a — what do you call those things? A commitment ceremony. Yes, that’s not legally binding. It could be like a wedding of sorts,” she told the publication.

The RHOP star was previously married to Pastor Jamal Bryant from 2002 to 2009. They share three daughters together–Grace Bryant, 20, and twins Angel and Adore Bryant, 19.

Bryant, 54, is sure that she’s looking for love and is intentional about finding her Mr. Right.

“I’m now at a phase of life, let’s say, with dating that I… Typically in the past, the fans have seen me not really care,” she said. “ I was kind of like willy-nilly, all over the place, but no more. I want to be able to find my guy and really be in a committed relationship.”

On the premiere episode of the new dating show, the TV star chose a candidate called Jason “Jay” Bramble as her first date. A highlight of the date is that they were surprised with $25,000 tacos.

Gizelle did tell Jay what she’s looking for in a man, and the qualities include “Transparency, accountability, and sexually proficient.”

Ultimately, Bryant said he wasn’t the right fit for him because he was a little “boring.”

In 2023, Gizelle began dating Winter House alum Jason Cameron and described their connection as a ‘situationship.’

“[Jason] is a breath of fresh air in my life, and I’m happy that we are in our situationship,” she said in November 2023 at BravoCon.

During the Season 8 premiere of RHOP, which also aired in November, she explained that she needed someone to have fun with.

“Mama’s gotta live, you know?” she said in a confessional during the season premiere. “Mama’s been mama for a long time, but I gotta live, I got to do my own thing. And I did run into this guy named Jason. And he’s a young, hot thing. A little tenderoni.”

The relationship never went much further; in October 2024, the TV personality told The Daily Dish, “There is no update. We’re still friends.”

We hope she’s eventually able to find someone she can be more than friends with.