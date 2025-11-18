Angel Bryant Follows In Mom Gizelle's Footsteps, Pledges AKA At Spelman College

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Gizelle Bryant and Pastor Jamal Angel Bryant are proud parents as their daughter carries on the family legacy. Angel (a twin to sister Adore) has pledged to the “Sweet” Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated at Spelman College, representing three generations in Divine Nine organizations. Gizelle is part of the same sorority, so she’s been over the moon about Angel’s accomplishment. The Real Housewives of Potomac star couldn’t help but gush about it in an Instagram post.

“CONGRATULATIONS ANGEL who is now my SOROR,” the caption started. “Tears of joy and pride I have felt all day. LEGACY! Welcome to the beautiful pink and green world of Alpha Kappa Alpha @19sweetmupi79.”

Dad also expressed his pride in Angel and celebrated the Spelman student’s new chapter, praising the young lady she’s blossoming into.

“Super proud of @angeljbryant becoming a member of @akasorority1908 last night,” he wrote. “She represents 3 generations of our family in D9. The woman she is becoming is going to impact the world, influence a generation and inspire the community. Give it up for sweet 16!”

Gizelle also posted a video of Angel with her new sisters at the ceremony and posing for pictures with several others. The RHOP starlet can be seen posing with co-star Jassi Rideaux, who is also a proud AKA.

“LEGACY,” the mom of three captioned the collection of images and videos.

Gizelle became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. while she was attending Hampton University, where her daughter Adore is currently a student. She recently celebrated her 35th year as an AKA in 2025. Jamal joined Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. through the Baltimore Alumni chapter.

Adore also sent Angel congratulations on social media.

“NEVER BEEN MORE PROUD!” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “love you so much sweet 16.”

Jamal and Gizelle have so much to celebrate. All three of their daughters are in college, which is something worth bragging about. Their eldest, Grace, is a junior at Florida A&M University. An extra fun fact: one of Angel’s Mu Pi chapter sisters is Zahara Jolie, daughter of Academy Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie. She crossed in in 2023 and was present at the event.

Congratulations to the Bryant family and cheers to the continuing legacy!