Gizelle And Jamal Bryant’s Twin Daughters Inducted Into Honor Programs

Pastor Jamal Bryant is proud of his twin daughters, Angel and Adore Bryant, who are currently crushing it in college. On Instagram, Bryant took the opportunity to share how proud he is of his girls.

“#proud dad !! My daughter @angeljbryant was inducted tonight into honors program @spelman_college and yesterday @adorecbryant was inducted @_hamptonu both with 4.0,” he wrote in an Instagram caption. “These girls are gonna rule the world. Pops @bishop_john_bryant stood in Virginia while I was here”

The pastor shared two images in the Instagram post–one with himself and Angel all smiles while posing at Spelman, and another with his father John Bryant standing with Adore at Hampton University in Virginia.

The girls are doing well considering they only just left for college in August 2024. They’re also able to indulge in well-deserved breaks in-between studying as they recently ventured to South Africa for a girls trip with their mom Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant.

Gizelle also showed love to Adore for being inducted into her college’s honor society. She posted images from the day on her Instagram page and shouted Adore’s praises in the caption.

“So proud of MY ADORE. This blue blazer means that she has been inducted into Hampton University’s Honor Society then she rocked the runway in the Freshman Fashion show which she was the creative director … #thriving ❤️,” her caption read.

Bryant, the senior pastor at New Birth Ministry in Georgia, had his daughters with the reality TV star during their marriage. They also have a third daughter, Grace Bryant, a sophomore at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University in Tallahassee, Florida. The TV personality also attended Hampton University back in her college days. The former couple were married from 2002 to 2009 but briefly rekindled their romance in 2019.

The pastor has since remarried and is now married to Dr. Karri Turner. The newly married couple tied the knot in November 2024 after getting engaged on May 28, 2024, during Sunday service at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

We’re glad to see the Bryants raising bright, beautiful girls and showing up for them during the moments that count the most!