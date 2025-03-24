The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Why Gig-Tripping Is The Trend To Try In 2025

JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

The old-school trend of traveling for concerts has been remixed with a new name–gig-tripping–and we’re here for it. Simply put, gig-tripping is when fans pack their bags and head to another city or far-flung destination to see their favorite musicians perform.

We’ve all seen it. Our social media feeds were flooded as fans donned metallic cowgirl boots, zigzagging across the country (and sometimes crossing oceans) for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour. Others hopped on flights to watch Usher glide across European stages on skates for his Past Present Future tour. Meanwhile, I caught a severe case of FOMO (fear of missing out).

After watching what felt like everybody and their momma taking a gig trip, I decided to jump on the bandwagon–pun intended. My first stop was Raleigh, North Carolina, for J. Cole’s star-studded Dreamville Festival. More recently, I took a grownup mother-daughter trip to Las Vegas to see and sing along with Mariah Carey at the MGM Dolby Live. We didn’t just enjoy a fantastic show; we parlayed it into a mini vacation by enjoying a luxury stay at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino, checking out fun attractions, and feasting on fantastic cuisine at some top-notch restaurants.

While gig-tripping might sound new, it’s an age-old trend. Music lovers have traveled to see their favorite artists for decades. Legends like Nat King Cole in the 1950s, Ella Fitzgerald in the 1960s, and Elvis Presley in the 1970s were mainstays on the Las Vegas Strip, attracting fans far and wide.

So, what sets gig-tripping apart from its predecessor?

Dynamic Pricing

Dynamic pricing of event tickets is one major factor driving gig-tripping. Major ticketing platforms use this strategy to fluctuate ticket prices based on real-time demand and availability. “I find the uptick in gig-tripping a natural consumer response to the increasingly abysmal experience of buying concert tickets in the U.S.,” travel writer and Blavity editor Simone Cherí Harvin explains. “With sites having such a monopoly on digital ticket sales, the experience of securing tickets for domestic concerts has become nothing short of a nightmare, marked by waitlists, online queues, and dynamic pricing that seemingly has no rhyme or reason.”

Harvin, like many others, opted for an international gig trip to beat the system. “That’s how I ended up seeing Usher in Paris in 2023–sitting VIP for $700 instead of the $3,000 price tag for the same access during his Vegas run,” she notes. “World tours have the potential to add to that. Travelers are discovering that the price of one night of fun in their home city can fund one or all aspects of a trip to a different city or country, including their event ticket.”

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 25: Usher performs onstage during his residency at La Seine Musicale on September 25, 2023 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Longing for Adventure

Another catalyst driving gig-tripping is revenge travel. Post-pandemic, travelers are prioritizing experiences over sightseeing. Luxury travel advisor Coco Tran with Coco Tran Travel notes, “After being stuck at home during the pandemic, people are craving those goosebump moments you can only get at live shows. It’s less about ticking off tourist spots now and more about building travel around meaningful experiences.”

Fans aren’t just flying to destinations to attend shows anymore; they’re extending their stays and crafting multi-day itineraries into full-blown vacations. “My clients aren’t just flying in for a concert anymore. They’re staying three to four extra days, checking out local music spots, and asking me to book music-themed hotels or luxury villas near the venue,” Tran adds.

Travel Hacking

Gig-tripping can also be a great way to save money. Take Nikki McGregory, travel event specialist with Nik of Time Travel, who strategically planned two Beyoncé trips last year. “Beyoncé [tickets were] pricing at about $12,500 and up in the U.S. That wasn’t happening,” she says. “So, I looked overseas, and Amsterdam fit the bill for approximately $2,000. I used Delta SkyMiles for my flights.” But she didn’t stop there.

“Once in Amsterdam, I coordinated with a Mediterranean cruise for her final concert in Kansas City, which I checked my palm pilot and booked the same day. It was great. I did the Beyhive section, international and domestic flights, a seven-night celebrity cruise, hotels, insurance, and transfers for approximately $5,000. The memories are priceless, and I got to see her before my friends in the U.S.,” McGregory says.

According to travel experts, gig-tripping isn’t going anywhere.

“Planning their arrival days before the main event allows travelers to settle in, get their bearings, and explore the city. Plus, travelers are leveraging online travel communities to coordinate informal meetups with fellow fans and find connections with other visitors with similar interests,” Harvin says. Tran agrees. “People are tapping into the bonus of immersing themselves in a new place while anchoring themselves to a beloved artist or music experience, and that’s not slowing down anytime soon.”