Dads tend to be pretty humble about asking for things – especially around Father’s Day.
If your dad is anything like mine, he will accept a tie or perhaps a nice homecooked steak dinner, but usually the Father’s Day gift requests don’t extend beyond that. Besides, he’s probably got his hands on all the latest gadgets already! But for all the joy, support and love that fathers bring to our lives, we simply can’t let this holiday go by unacknowledged (even if they don’t ask for anything!)
If you’re stumped on what to get dad this year for Father’s Day, don’t sweat it! We’ve picked out some truly awesome gifts that will win over even the most “hard to shop for” pop around.
01
Personalized Leather AirPods Case
An inexpensive yet practical gift, this leather AirPods case has that distinguished touch that Dad will appreciate.
02
03
Gillette Labs Heated Razor
Since men are sorely missing their barbers these days, having a quality razor on hand is priceless. The warming bar heats up in less than a second and the razor's five blades distribute even and soothing warmth to the skin.
04
Cakebread Two Creeks Pinot Noir
This wine is a staple for dad to have in his wine rack. Fragrant aromas of sweet black cherry, raspberry and rose petal make this vintage a keeper.
05
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine
If your dad's a coffee drinker, he'll fall in love with the Rolex of coffee machines: the Nespresso. This bad boy makes exceptional freshly brewed coffee or espresso at the touch of a single button, and brews in five different cup sizes.
06
Smitty's 4-Piece Beard Set
This black-owned facial hair kit is just what dad needs to keep his illustrious beard game on point.
07
Matte Clay Espresso Cups
With his matte finish and sleek design, these espresso cups will win dad's heart.
08
Cubii Seated Under-Desk Elliptical
For the dad that's too busy to work out, this miracle machine will be his new best friend. This under desk elliptical can be used on the couch, at his desk, even at the dining table!
09
Smith & Sinclair Cocktail Gummies
Candy and cocktails in one bite? Sign us up! Within each box are 10 individually wrapped whiskey or bourbon-based cocktail gummies/ Flavors include Bourbon Old Fashioned, Whiskey & Ginger, Manhattan and Whiskey Sour.
10
Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Warning: this is not another power tool. This deep tissue massage gun by OPOVE is dad's ticket to Nirvana. With up to 3,200 percussions per minute, it creates a sensation that feels like your muscles are being medically treated by a professional massage.