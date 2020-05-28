Dads tend to be pretty humble about asking for things – especially around Father’s Day.

If your dad is anything like mine, he will accept a tie or perhaps a nice homecooked steak dinner, but usually the Father’s Day gift requests don’t extend beyond that. Besides, he’s probably got his hands on all the latest gadgets already! But for all the joy, support and love that fathers bring to our lives, we simply can’t let this holiday go by unacknowledged (even if they don’t ask for anything!)

If you’re stumped on what to get dad this year for Father’s Day, don’t sweat it! We’ve picked out some truly awesome gifts that will win over even the most “hard to shop for” pop around.