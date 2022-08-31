Getaway & Rachel Cargle Continue Partnership To Give ‘A Year of Rest’ To Black People Working Toward Racial Justice

“Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation, and that is an act of political warfare,” the late Black lesbian feminist essayist, poet and activist Audre Lorde wrote in her 1988 essay collection, A Burst of Light.

Rachel Cargle understands the importance of taking time to recharge. As a writer, anti-racist educator and founder of The Loveland Foundation, it’s actually essential to the work that she does.

In 2020, the entrepreneur partnered with Getaway, the hospitality company that builds collections of tiny, comfortable, carefully curated cabins situated in the middle of nature, for a program called “A Year of Rest” in order to give 365 nights of time off in its cabins to Black people working for change and those fighting for the Black community. The program is back for a third year and nominations are open now through September 19.

“I’m proud to work with Getaway for the third year in a row and provide another 365 nights of rest to Black people fighting for justice in our communities,” says Cargle. “Through our ‘Year Of Rest’ program we acknowledge that resistance doesn’t always look like a fight. Resistance can also look like rest, community care and taking time to recharge — we’re excited to continue in our commitment to that. It’s been beautiful to hear the stories of those nominated and it’s an honor to both recognize and celebrate the powerful work being done.”

Getaway gets it.

Conveniently located within a two-hour drive from most major U.S. cities, the five-year-old biz helps guests escape the daily grind of everyday life and appreciate the quiet beauty of nature—something we’re in need of now more than perhaps ever before. It’s the ultimate retreat for Black women, and Black people, to practice self-care so we can recharge, refresh and rewire for action.

Since Year of Rest launched in 2020, Getaway has received close to 10,000 nominations nationwide for people who were nominated by friends, family and colleagues. Recipients of Year of Rest have included a wide range of people with incredible stories such as human rights attorneys, Neonatal ICU nurses, activists, poets and yoga instructors.

To submit a nomination please visit getaway.house/rest.