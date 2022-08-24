Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais is speaking out after critics of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star began leaving ugly comments on the Instagram account of her son, Jax.

The reality personality, actress, author and entrepreneur has been locking horns on the latest season with Erika Jayne, whom she believes has a having a drinking problem. She had to confront Jayne about it, notably, after her co-star used expletives (including “Get the f–k out of here!”) towards Beauvais’s son Jax when he was retrieving flowers for his mom after her birthday party. The star, who has made sure to call her co-stars out on their foolishness, has received the ire of their fans for doing so. But instead of coming directly at Beauvais, trolls have started to take aim at her kids.

Not only have comments sent to Jax been about her oldest son Oliver’s past issues with addiction, and attacks on her mom, but they’ve also been racist. And as a reminder, the twins are just 14 years old.

Jax reminded people of that while posting some of the ugly messages he’s found left on his Instagram.

“im a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please,” he wrote in his InstaStories.

Some have speculated that the comments are coming from bots instead of actual fans of the show, but either way, the damage is being done and Beauvais and young Jax are pleading for people to cut it out.

“I’m usually a very strong woman,” she wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (August 24). “I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone #RHOBH”

She also shared a personal message from Jax detailing how the hateful comments have impacted him. He poignantly stated in the message, “I did not sign up for this show, nor do I have anything to do with the show’s drama. I just want to be a normal kid.”

Very unfortunate situation for Beauvais and her boys, and we hope something will be done about it. (Black Twitter get on it!)

As a reminder, Jax and Jaid are her twin sons from her marriage to Mike Nilon. Her eldest son, Oliver, is from her first marriage to Daniel Saunders. Beauvais joined Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019, making her debut during the 10th season.