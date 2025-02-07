Garcelle Beauvais Happily Welcomes Another Grandchild: 'Love At First Sight. My Heart Is So Full'

Getty

Garcelle Beauvais is expanding her role as a grandma. The actress’ oldest son, Oliver Saunders, and his girlfriend, Shantei Paranada, recently gave birth to a baby girl. Although they both have kids from previous relationships, this is the couple’s first child.

The elated couple shared the news of their new addition via Instagram in a post of baby girl’s precious feet.

“Valley Marie-Claire Saunders. January 31, 2025. 6 pounds 2 ounces 20 inches.” the Instagram post read.

Beauvais couldn’t contain her joy as she is now a grandma for the second time. The actress created a post of her own on Instagram sharing the news of her grandaughter’s arrival with fans.

“Love at first sight!!! My heart is so full #granddaughter Valley Marie congratulations @iamoliversaunders @sparanada #oliverjunior”, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote in the caption. In the adorable images, Garcelle is pictured feeding baby Valley on the sofa while her grandson, Oliver Jr., is cheesing next to her.

Oliver Jr. is Oliver’s first child and he turned five on February 4th. As a proud dad, the 38-year-old wrote his firstborn a sweet epistle to acknowledge his birthday.

“HAPPY 5TH BIRTHDAY OLIVER JR!! Watching These Pictures Already Has Me Tearing Up….You Saved My Life in Every Way Oliver Jr!! You Gave Me A Purpose And A Reason 2 Change My Life And Go Hard For YOU! Every Day We Spend Together All We Do Is Laugh & Smile! You Are My First Born, My Young King, My Partner In Crime, Little Me (The Better Version) Please Continue 2 Be The Amazing Little Man That You Are! Our Whole Family Loves You More Than You Will Ever Know!! Daddy Loves You Forever & Ever!!”

This message holds significant value considering Oliver has been able to turn his life around after years of struggling with drug addiction. In past interviews on the topic, he says God, his ex-wife Samantha Saunders, and son Oliver contributed to him turning his life around.

Beauvais has also spoken on her eldest child’s addiction recently. During a January episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the TV star opened up about what it was like showing Oliver tough love when he was homeless and in the throes of addiction. That tough love must have paid off as Saunders seems to be thriving during this current season of his life.

“I am grateful, eternally grateful that he is in a great place. He’s a great dad. He had to do a lot of catching up on life,” she said during the episode.

We are also elated to see a Black family sticking together and expanding in love.