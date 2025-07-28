Garcelle Beauvais Sparks Romance Rumors With New Man In New York City

Getty

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Actress and reality TV star Garcelle Beauvais has been spotted with a new man recently, and he happens to be a big boss.

The 58-year-old was spotted with Goodwill Brands CEO Earl Robinson while they were headed to Hayes Theater in New York City.

The Haitian model posted about her date night but hasn’t hard-launched Robinson on her page or confirmed their romance just yet.

“Saw the play @purposeonbroadway last night! Wow so powerful honest heartfelt funny!! Tony award winning as well as Pulitzer winner for writing! if you’re in New York City it runs until August 31,” she captioned her carousel of photos.

Beauvais has also dated her fair share of high-profile men, such as Eddie Murphy and Will Smith. She also had two relationships that ended up in marriage.

Between 1991 and 2000, the Jamie Foxx Show actress was married to British actor and producer Daniel Saunders. In 2001, she married talent agent Michael Nilon, and they had twin sons together–Jax and Jaid. However, the former couple divorced in 2010 after Nilon’s five-year affair, which she discussed during the season 10 premiere of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In May 2020, the TV star was candid with Page Six about discussing her ex-husband’s infidelity on camera.

“Having to relive something that was really painful in your life, it takes you there and it takes you a moment to shake it off. But I know that’s a part of the process,” the twin mom said at the time.

“I’ve always been an open book and I’m not the only woman to be cheated on, so in a way, it’s a way of connecting with other women and showing them they can rise above.”

We’re glad to see our 90s fine girl dating and reminding us that you can find love at any stage of your life if you’re open to it.