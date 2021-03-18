I Sleep Like A Baby Now That I Added These Game-Changing Products To My Nightly Routine

For some of us, spending more time indoors has meant longer naps and earlier bedtimes, but with a global pandemic always on our minds, are we really getting a good night’s sleep? The National Sleep Foundation’s guidelines recommend that adults 18 to 64 get seven to nine hours of sleep nightly. To help you get the most out of your body’s resting and healing time, try these sleep-inducing products; they could become nighttime go-tos.
This article originally appears in the March/April 2021 issue of ESSENCE
01
Morning Bliss
Installing blackout curtains in my bedroom made the space nice and dark at night—but waking up was harder without that slow, gentle nudge from the morning sun coming through my southeast-facing windows. This winning smart light simulates a natural sunrise, to help you wake up relaxed; plus it helps with light guided breathing exercises at bedtime.
02
Snuggle and Chill
Weighted blankets calm the body through the principles of deep-touch pressure; and they’re my go-to cover when I’m sneaking in a midday nap. If you’re looking for one as stylish and breathable as it is soft, your search ends here.
03
Added Benefits
My eye mask is a staple on my nightstand—and if, like me, you’re obsessed with them, then you know finding one that’s dual purpose is twice the fun. This little silk wonder is kind to my skin and my hair, and it still lets me show some personality. Shout-out to all my Virgos!
04
Support System
I love a good, firm mattress that supports my back, but I enjoy doubling down with a nice, thick mattress topper even more. This three-inch TEMPUR-Topper Supreme adapts to my shape and temperature and features a removable, washable cover that resists dust and mold so no more sniffling at night.
05
A Dose Of Relaxation
When I’m ready to wind down and head to bed, I count on a dose of melatonin to help my body relax and prepare to drift into REM. This supplement also includes magnesium and organic valerian root powder, to promote relaxation