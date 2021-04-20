Instagram

After Gabrielle Union’s daughter, Kaavia, and Tia Mowry’s daughter, Cairo, met for the first time to have an adorable playdate filled with rides in toy Benz convertibles and hugs back in February, the girls recently reunited for another good time.

“Another #playdate in the books!” Mowry said of the occasion this week. “These two @kaaviajames and #cairo have the best time together. #girls really do have #fun Thanks @dwyanewade and @gabunion.”

This go-round, the 2-year-olds met up at Mowry’s residence and enjoyed drawing on a chalkboard and playing with toys. Kaavia initially entered the home skeptical as Cairo tried to help her with her unzipped bag, but she eventually let her guard down and had fun. But that suspicion is very much in line with Kaavia’s personality. As Union said of her tot last year, “Shady Baby is real! She’s very suspicious. And considering she only has a few words, she communicates perfectly.”

“It’s [Kaavia’s personality] changed dramatically in quarantine; I think it just sped up her learning curve,” she added of the way Kaavia has adjusted to the pandemic. “She likes to do things on her own. She wants to be a part of the conversation. But she’s also very clear about her boundaries.”

As for Cairo, she’s become a lot more creative during quarantine. One of her most notable projects was using her mom’s pantiliners and placing a number of them on the glass shower door.

“Well, I was gonna say ‘no’, #cairo, but then again, we gotta keep them busy right!” Mowry said of the hilarious moment.

How cute would it be if these two inquisitive and comical little girls grew up to be celeb kid besties? We can’t wait to see the kinds of young ladies they grow up to be. In the meantime though, they’re taking things slowly getting to know another, one playdate at a time, and it’s the sweetest thing to watch.