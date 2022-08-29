Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Are Getaway Goals On Their #WadeWorldTour To Spain

Nobody does summer travel like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade.

If you follow the pair, you know that every year they go on an extended getaway to some chic locales around the globe. Previous destinations traveled via yacht included France, Italy and Greece. Currently, they’re living their best lives in Spain.

The couple isn’t alone though. These trips are often taken their close friends (and sometimes family), and this year’s trip is a couple’s vacay with the likes of interior designer Adair Curtis and Wade’s stylist Jason Bolden, as well as Miami Heat veteran Udonis Haslem and his wife Faith, among others. They’ve frolicked in the water during the day, enjoyed fine dining in even finer threads at night and showcased their dance moves. To say it’s been “lit” for the group would be an understatement.

But before linking up with friends, their 567 Worldwide crew as they call themselves, the pair also partook in some fun on their own. Their adventures have included going to the spa, playing catch in the ocean and something as simple as getting frisky at sunset.

What a vibe! Summertime isn’t the only season that the Wades love to jet set though. The travels will continue for the couple in the fall. Gabrielle turns 50 this October, and she spilled to ESSENCE that she’s hoping to take the #WadeWorldTour to Africa.

“We want to try to figure out a way to get the whole family to Africa this year. It’s my 50th birthday. I want to do something as a family that has more meaning than perhaps past trips,” she told us exclusively in the spring. “So I don’t know, it’d be kind of an awesome feat to get all the family over to the continent. That’d be pretty special if we can pull that off.”

The fact that they’ve pulled out these extravagant trips every year tells us they can definitely make it happen in the Motherland. Until then, we’re having a ball watching them joyously see what Spain has to offer — even if it’s from our couches.