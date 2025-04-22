Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her Mother’s 78th Birthday With A WWE Theme

Gabrielle Union/Instagram

Actress Gabrielle Union-Wade had a double celebration this Easter season. She took time out to celebrate her mother, Theresa Union’s, 78th birthday by throwing her an intimate, fun-filled celebration with loved ones.

“Boots on the ground and blessings all around ✨” the actress captioned a series of images capturing all the fun.

Union’s longtime husband, Dwyane Wade, and daughter Kaavia James were present during the festivities. The said festivities included line dancing to “Boots On The Ground” by Miranda Lambert. A live wrestling show also entertained guests–Theresa took a picture with the wrestlers after the show.

In one of the clips Gabrielle shared, Theresa stood in front of a ‘78’ cake covered in yellow flowers and expressed her gratitude ‘thanking God for a beautiful sunshine day.’

Half & Half Actress Essence Atkins was also there to celebrate mama Theresa and commented on Union’s post.

“Thank you for including us in this beautiful blessed celebration. We love you guys. 💛💛💛”

Prior to posting snippets from Theresa’s party, Gabrielle penned a sweet tribute to the woman who birthed her.

“Happy 78th Birthday to the woman who made magic out of the mundane, who turned struggle into strength, and who never let us forget where we come from,✨” the caption began.

“Theresa Marie Glass Union—my forever inspiration. You taught me how to lead with love, stand tall in truth, and show up for family no matter what. Your quiet sacrifices, your loud laughter, your deep love of stories—they’re all pieces of me now. Love you, Mom. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Our Black 🦋!” the caption ended.

The feeling is mutual—Theresa expressed how proud she is of her daughter during a 2018 interview with TheGrio.

“I am proud of her because she took a difficult profession to go into and she has made it her own but she has diversified and she pays attention to the detail and she keeps on climbing higher. She’s moving really well and she does a good job,” her mom said.

She continued, “She has done really well and to see her diversify…She has branched out in the world and I love the way that she has her philanthropy that she deals with and she looks beyond the town and I like that she is a global citizen and not just a person who grew up in Omaha or lived in Pleasanton.”

Happy birthday to Ms. Theresa and wishing her many more years!