Gabourey Sidibe Secretly Weds Fiancé Brandon Frankel

Gabourey Sidibe let the cat out of the bag — she’s now married. The Precious actress, who got engaged to Brandon Frankel in 2020, revealed they’ve been married since last year.

On an episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan, she discussed how their engagement panned out. As a recap, Frankel and Sidibie’s cat wore a charm that said, “Will you marry my daddy?” alongside balloons that spelled out, “Will you marry me?” above a bed covered with rose petals.

“The thing about weddings is I don’t like them. Here’s an example of how much I don’t like them: I’m actually married. We got married over a year ago,” said Sidibe.

She told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that they tied the knot “at the kitchen table” about four months after their engagement.

The actress, 39, said she doesn’t like weddings because she’s been to many ceremonies growing up as her mom was a wedding singer.

Frankel, 37, excitedly shared the news of him officially being a husband on Instagram shortly after the interview aired.

“SURPRISE! I can finally call her my WIFE publicly! Since @gabby3shabby finally spilled the beans today on Live with Kelly and Ryan- we’ve been MARRIED since March ’21! Relieved, we can finally tell the world. So thankful to have found my forever person, my partner-in-crime, and the love of my life.”

His caption continued, “Every day is the best day with you. Nobody I would rather raise cats with and be in bed by a smooth 8 pm with. Love you forever.”

The couple met on a dating app and began dating in 2019. They have been inseparable since, and both openly show candid moments within their relationship on their respective Instagram pages. When Gabby got engaged in 2020, she expressed just how perfect Frankel is.

“My BFF proposed, and now I get to hold him forever,” the American Horror Story actress added. “The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when I put my bonnet on at night. The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy. He is the partner I thought I was too independent to need.”

She said, “I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!”

All hopes for a wedding ceremony aren’t dead–the couple still plans to have one. Sidibe says her mother-in-law is keen on them having a ceremony.