Gabourey Sidibe Says Her Husband, Brandon Frankel, Doesn’t Play About Her

Gabourey Sidibe/Instagram

One of our favorite twin moms, actress Gabourey Sidibe has us all swooning. While chatting with PEOPLE at the ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards, Sidibe clarified that her husband Brandon Frankel has her back. The talent agent frequently loves the actress and their kids out loud via his Instagram page.

When the reporter said Frankel doesn’t “play about” her, she affirmed that saying, “He don’t, and I deserve every bit of it, okay?! Come down here right now. If you step on my dress, he will be here.”

The actress continued, “Like, he’s in a feud with a lot of things,” she continued. “I have to be careful about telling him that somebody gave me an attitude because he’ll write them off forever.”

The couple got engaged and married in 2020 after meeting on the dating app Raya–the same platform Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met. In April 2024, they welcomed their twin boys and girls, Cooper and Maya, into the world.

Sidibe continued, “He’ll beef with his grandma about me. And I deserve it. And I love him so much and I would beef with a lot of people for him too.” The Precious actress confessed that she didn’t think their relationship would go past the first few dates while talking to PEOPLE.

“Our first date, literally for the first six dates, as we were leaving, I’d say, ‘Okay, goodbye forever,” she said. “I never intended to see him again. And now he’s at the house.”

“When you talk about radical love, what I realize was — and it’s going to sound selfish — but I realized that I liked who I was when I was with him. I liked the ways that I got to grow through loving him and being loved by him,” Sidibe continued.

“I did not know that the person who I am today existed. And she only exists because of how much he loves me,” she added. “Isn’t that crazy? I would have punched myself in the face 10 years ago.”

“My husband’s the guy, just that guy,” she concluded. Frankel celebrated his queen post awards with a funny and cute Instagram post acknowledging his wife’s role as a working mom.

“So @gabbysidibe got all glammed up for the Essence Brunch, so when she got home from being a very important working lady, I had to get some pics of her back in Mom-mode. This series is a great example of trying to get two very excited toddlers to behave for a photo 🤣,” his caption read. The talent agent posted a series of images of the actress holding her twins and essentially mommying.

“Either way, how gorgeous is my wife?? She can go out and do her thang and come right home and immediately back into being Mama. So grateful for you three- you light up my entire world so bright ❤️❤️❤️,” the caption ended.

This queen deserves every bit of that radical love; we pray all Black women receive the same.