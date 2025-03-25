Future’s Daughter, Londyn, Had The Most Lavish 16th Birthday Bash

Getty

Rapper Future threw a lavish birthday bash for his daughter (and twin), Londyn Sky Wilburn. The birthday bash took place over the weekend in Atlanta.

The party was fit for a sweet sixteen, with a fuchsia pink theme that complemented her Rosette dress from Retrofête. The 16–year–old then changed into a pink two-piece pant set that she’s seen wearing on stage while her guests sang “Happy Birthday.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DHi_qqTMtTA/?igsh=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ%3D%3D

“This is the dream! Sweet Sixteen,” she wrote alongside some photos from the event on her Instagram.

Londyn’s birthday party featured performances from some of her favorite artists, including Sexyy Red, who performed her hit song “Get It Sexyy,” Mariah The Scientist, and Travis Scott. The performances wouldn’t have been complete if her dad Future hadn’t also taken the stage.

In addition to enjoying a lush birthday party with celebrity performances, Londyn also got a new set of wheels to mark her big day. The young beauty was surprised with a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

The rapper had his baby girl with his ex, India J and she’s his second born. The two parents seem to have a healthy co-parenting relationship judging by Futures 2020 Mother’s Day post on X.

“Such a great mother and always putting the kids 1st..u keep me sane and I’m forever grateful for u,” Future wrote.

Also known as Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, Future has eight confirmed children which include five sons and three daughters. The rapper has his children with eight different women–some which include singer Ciara, Joie Chavis and “Love & Hip-Hop: Miami” star Eliza Seraphim.

The “Wait For U” artist does hope to have multiple children with one woman one day. During a 2022 interview with GQ, he confirmed he has hopes of expanding his family.

“Yes, by my wife, if I ever get married, you know what I’m saying? I wanna have kids by my wife, of course,” he said. “It could be like three, cause I’ve never had more than one kid by a girl. I feel like it’ll be more special.

In 2022, the rapper also shared similar sentiments with Billboard.

“Being at home with my kids, man it would be way different,” he told Billboard. “That’s a life I never lived…. That’s one of my dreams.”