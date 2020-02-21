7 Items To Help You Create A Fun and Stylish Workspace
You spend more time there during the day than anywhere else. Yes, ladies and gents, we’re talking about work, specifically, your workspace. That small desk area is your home away from home, but most days the thought of having to sit there can make you feel dull, sad and uninspired.

Now we understand that the ultimate dream is probably to hit the lotto and not have to work at all, but since that prosperity sage blessing hasn’t kicked in yet, why should you be forced to spend your time in a workspace that is literally draining your spirit every day? For however long you’re there, your desk should fill you with some kind of happiness and be a place that shows off your personal style.

From mini balloons and plants to chic decor and candles with a cheeky message to your coworkers, bringing joy into your work life is easier than you think. We’ve rounded up a few fun items for your workspace that are not only stylish but functional as well. So say goodbye to the Monday through Friday blues, and hello to falling back in love with what you do. You’re welcome.

01
Ceramic Llama Planters
Desks and cubicles can often feel dark and dreary, but with these fun llama planters, you'll bring life and color to your workspace.
Photo Credit: West Elm
available at West Elm $49 Shop Now
02
Blu Monaco Gold Desk Organizer
Who said being organized had to be lame and boring? Add some shine to your seemingly endless pile of to-dos with this gold organizer.
Photo Credit: Amazon
available at Amazon $26 Shop Now
03
Balloon Pin House
This balloon house for your pins will always make you smile because not only is it fun and colorful, but it's functional too.
Photo Credit: CliveRoddy
available at Etsy $38 Shop Now
04
I'm A Nice Person Candle
For those days when you can't really tell your co-workers what's on your mind, let this cheeky candle to the talking.
Photo Credit: The 125th Collection
available at The 125th Collection $35 Shop Now
05
Metal Photo Clips Banner
Personalize your space with photos of life's special moments to give you motivation on those tough days.
Photo Credit: Urban Outfitters
available at Urban Outfitters $12 Shop Now
06
Hastag & At Symbol Bookends Set
These gold typography bookends are another great way to add some pop to your desk area. They're a fun conversation starter too.
Photo Credit: PB Teen
available at PB Teen $63 Shop Now
07
Frigidaire Retro Mini Compact Beverage Refrigerator
A lack of snacks at your desk can make you a cranky worker bee, so keep a treat within arms reach with this cool retro mini-fridge.
Photo Credit: Amazon
available at Amazon $70 Shop Now
