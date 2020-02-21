7 Items To Help You Create A Fun and Stylish Workspace

Getty Images

You spend more time there during the day than anywhere else. Yes, ladies and gents, we’re talking about work, specifically, your workspace. That small desk area is your home away from home, but most days the thought of having to sit there can make you feel dull, sad and uninspired.

Now we understand that the ultimate dream is probably to hit the lotto and not have to work at all, but since that prosperity sage blessing hasn’t kicked in yet, why should you be forced to spend your time in a workspace that is literally draining your spirit every day? For however long you’re there, your desk should fill you with some kind of happiness and be a place that shows off your personal style.

From mini balloons and plants to chic decor and candles with a cheeky message to your coworkers, bringing joy into your work life is easier than you think. We’ve rounded up a few fun items for your workspace that are not only stylish but functional as well. So say goodbye to the Monday through Friday blues, and hello to falling back in love with what you do. You’re welcome.