From Burnout To Breakthrough: How This Entrepreneur Is Championing Wellness Through Intentional Living And Accessible Self-Care

Photo Courtesy: Naked Zero Wellness

In a world of endless hustle culture and relentless productivity demands, entrepreneur Sue Khan is challenging the narrative by championing intentional living and approachable wellness. The founder of Naked Zero Wellness has transformed her personal burnout experience into a mission to help busy women reclaim their lives through mindfulness, quality products and intentional choices.

“I think hustle culture is what’s killing us, especially as women,” she explains.” Naturally, so many of us are really good at multitasking, and that can lead us straight to burnout when we’re not intentional about what we want in our lives.”

Khan’s journey began in 2018 after hitting what she describes as “a wall of burnout.” She found herself overwhelmed by the mounting responsibilities of marriage, motherhood, homeownership and her professional life.

“Everybody says that this is what you’re supposed to do,” she recalls thinking. “How is everybody else surviving this?”

The turning point came through a conversation with a colleague who introduced her to the concept of minimalism—not as a rigid practice of owning few possessions, but as a philosophy of intentional living.

Photo: Naked Zero Wellness

“He was just so at peace,” Khan remembers. “He started to tell me how you build your life based on intention and you keep the things, the memories, the people around you that intentionally build the life that you want.”

This revelation sparked a decluttering journey that became transformative. “The more I got rid of, the more I found myself. And then the more I found myself, the more I wanted to get rid of.”

What began as personal exploration evolved into something bigger when Khan started sharing her journey online. Her blog posts about intentional living and product recommendations resonated with an audience who, like her, felt overwhelmed by life’s demands but didn’t want to do all the research themselves.

But living in Bermuda brought a distinct layer of complexity to that lifestyle. With many products requiring international shipping, long wait times and steep import duties, it became clear that accessibility was just as important as intention. That reality pushed Khan to create a hub where her growing community could easily access the clean, intentional products she was discovering.

Photo: Naked Zero Wellness

“I said, well, what if I made a hub for people to buy these products and for this community to kind of have a home?” And so Naked Zero Wellness was born.

In 2020, as the world shifted under the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic, Khan chose to pivot rather than pause. The constant stream of Zoom meetings and digital demands left her feeling drained and anxious—until she discovered matcha. This finely ground green tea powder became her go-to alternative to coffee, offering a gentler, more sustained energy boost without the caffeine crash or jitters. Its calming properties quickly turned it into more than a beverage for Khan—it became a grounding ritual amid the chaos.

“I became literally obsessed with it,” she says. “It wasn’t just about the matcha. It’s the ritual of making it and the peace around that, something to use to catch up with friends. It has so many health benefits.”

Noticing the absence of matcha in Bermuda and the prevalence of sugary, additive-filled versions on the market, Khan created Naked Zero Matcha—a clean, high-quality product aligned with her wellness philosophy.

“I like to say coffee is like the drunk uncle and matcha is like the rich auntie,” Khan quips. “You’re whisking your matcha, and you’re adding the sweetener that you want, and you’re being mindful of putting it together, versus, you know, you groggily get out of bed, slap the coffee machine and get your first cup of coffee.”

The brand’s evolution continued with the introduction of activewear designed around the concept of a capsule wardrobe—high-quality, multi-purpose pieces that eliminate the need for excessive consumption.

“I spent so much time in athleisure during COVID that I thought, how about I create a brand that’s in line with all of the things that are important to me?” The result was versatile clothing designed to transition seamlessly from workout to workday, aligning with her quality-over-quantity ethos.

Khan’s identity as a Black Bermudian woman has profoundly shaped her approach to wellness and her determination to diversify representation in the space.

“A lot of times when we look at wellness, it isn’t people that look like us,” she notes.

By being the face of her own brand, Khan ensures others can see themselves in wellness practices often portrayed as exclusive luxuries. “Women that look like me can relate to that. And I think it’s really important that wellness has a diverse face.”

Her Bermudian heritage brings another valuable perspective to her brand. “Being Bermudian and living on the island, we have a slower pace naturally,” she explains, noting how the contrast between island rhythms and the corporate world’s frenetic pace contributed to her burnout.

Khan says Naked Zero is not simply a product line but as a brand positioned to evolve with its community’s needs. “I really look at Naked Zero as a lifestyle brand. I don’t like to pigeonhole ourselves into ‘we’re skincare, or we’re matcha orwe’re this.’ It’s really a lifestyle brand.”

Above all, Khan is passionate about challenging the negative connotations surrounding rest and reframing it as essential self-care. “If we change our connotations around rest and see it as a positive thing, as a chance to recharge, refuel, pour back into ourselves, then imagine the individuals that we will be when it comes to facing challenges.”

In a culture that glorifies busyness, Khan and Naked Zero Wellness want to offer a refreshing alternative: quality over quantity, intention over obligation and wellness that’s both approachable and attainable for every woman.