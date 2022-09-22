Frida Mom Launches New Skin Care Line Exclusively For Pregnant Women

FridaMom

Pregnancy can transform your body in some pretty unfathomable ways, and sometimes these changes stick around for some time. However, preventative measures such as a good skin care routine can help minimize the unwanted changes.

Frida Mom—a part of the Frida brand known for their baby products—will be expanding into skin care to help moms with this. The brand is releasing a product line that addresses common issues pregnant moms struggle with like chafing and swelling.

The product line is specifically made for the ever-changing skin of pregnant women, who encounter all sorts of challenges as their body prepares for body. And since during pregnancy you’re often prohibited from ingesting or using certain ingredients on your skin, you should know their products are dermatologist tested and safe for moms to be.

FridaMom

The new product line also uses all-natural ingredients such as shea butter, grape seed, vitamin E, squalene and tapioca starch. In addition to having natural ingredients, all the moms out there may be happy to know the CEO put together and tested the products while pregnant with her fourth child.

Some of the offerings you can indulge in for yourself or an expectant mom you know include:

Bump + Body In-Shower Lotion ($12.99) – A moisturizing balm-to-milk belly conditioner you use in the shower that helps nourish dry and stretched skin

Stretch Prep Balm ($12.99) – This gel to oil melt can help the elasticity of your skin, help keep it hydrated and soften your skin to help prevent tearing or stretch marks. The product is made with natural oils.

No-Friction Stick ($12.99) – Chaffing and rubbing are sometimes inevitable when your body is expanding to house a baby. This balm is said to help with that.

Leg + Foot Swell Spray ($12.99) – Swollen feet during pregnancy is quite common. This hydrating and cooling spray soothes achy muscles and swollen feet.

Pregnancy Skincare Set ($49.99) – The pregnancy and skin care set is an all-in-one kit with the aforementioned products that addresses stretched skin, prevents rubbing and cools swollen feet.

Those interested in purchasing can find the new product line on the Frida website, at Target, and on Amazon.