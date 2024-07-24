Here Are Several Delicious French Cocktails To Try Ahead Of The Paris 2024 Olympics

Chambord

All eyes are on France this summer, as the Olympics are heading to the City of Love, Paris. While many of us are excited to see some of our favorite athletes compete at the highest levels, others are more eager to consume the rich culture of Paris, including fabulous fare and cocktails. To inspire you to get into the Parisian spirit, we’ve sourced several delicious French cocktails to try or make at home to celebrate the Olympic games. From the French martini made with blackberry-forward Chambord Liqueur to the iconic French 75, these cocktails are perfect for cheering on your team or enjoying a sip of French culture in the comfort of your home.

We’ll toast (Santé) to that!

The Champs-Élysées:

The Champs-Élysées cocktail is a classic, elegant drink made with cognac, yellow Chartreuse liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, and Angostura bitters named after the Parisian 8th arrondissement. The brightness of Hennessy V.S, lending a special fruity and floral note, balances well with the fresh, soft structure of the Yellow Chartreuse. This is a beautiful pairing of two French premium spirits.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Hennessy V.S

0.75 oz Yellow Chartreuse

0.25 oz Lemon juice

3 dashes of Angostura bitters

Garnish with the zest from a lemon zest

Instructions: To make the cocktail, combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Then, strain into a tumbler and garnish with the zest from a lemon peel.

The French 75:

The French 75 is a classic combination of Hennessy and Champagne dating back to World War I. The cocktail is simple yet light and refreshing, made with Hennessy V.S.O.P., lemon, simple syrup, and Moët Brut Champagne.

Ingredients:

1.5oz Hennessy V.S.O.P.

0.75oz Fresh Lemon juice

0.5oz Simple Syrup

2.5oz Champagne

Zest from a lemon peel

Instructions: To make the cocktail, combine all ingredients except the Champagne into a cocktail shaker with ice and shake until well chilled. Strain into a wine glass and top with the Champagne. Garnish with the zest from a lemon peel.

French Martini

The French Martini is a classic! It’s considered “French” because of the addition of Chambord black raspberry liqueur, produced in France since the 17th century.

Here’s what you should use:

Glassware: Martini glass

Garnish: Raspberry and black raspberry

Method: Shake liquids with ice + strain into glass, then garnish.

.5 part Chambord Liqueur

1.5 part Vodka

2 part Pineapple Juice

Sidecar with Eau d’Or Liqueur:

A throwback to a bygone era, the Eau d’Or Liqueur recipe was crafted by the master distillers of Versailles under Louis the XIV and was deemed a luxury product reserved for the royal court due to its premium ingredients of citrus fruits, cane sugar, and orange blossoms. For this recipe, you should use the following.

2 ounces Eau d’Or Liqueur

1 ounce Cointreau

3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice

Superfine sugar, for garnish (optional)

Orange or lemon twist for garnish (optional)

The 1789 Cocktail:

The cocktail was invented in France as an homage to the Bastille storming in 1789 and the start of the most important period in French history. Here’s how to make one.

Ingredients