The Black Girl’s Guide To Travel: Embarking On The Ultimate Ski Adventure In The French Alps

Courtesy of author

Chamonix, nestled in the heart of the French Alps, is one of those rare ski destinations that offers more than just world-class slopes and snow. It’s a must-visit for any skier, whether you’re a first-timer like me or a seasoned pro, with its perfect blend of adrenaline and alpine charm. The thrill of this snow-covered paradise sets in the moment you arrive, as your transportation of choice (I enjoyed the coach) winds through steep mountain roads, the landscape turning into a dazzling winter wonderland. The sight of snow blanketing the streets, dusting the trees, and framing stunning snow-capped peaks immediately lets you know: you’ve arrived in a skier’s dream.

Located less than 90 minutes from Geneva Airport by car or coach, the luxury retreat is nestled at the foot of Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe, perfect for skiing and mountain adventure.

Courtesy of author

Where To Stay

From luxury wood chalets to traditional Alpine hotels with contemporary amenities, you have your pick of both convenience and a cozy atmosphere all designed to offer you that perfect place to unwind after a long day on the slopes.

Many accommodations are ski-in, ski-out, making access to the slopes a breeze, which is a lifesaver when you’re decked out in bulky ski gear. Afterward, there’s nothing better than having access to a spa for unwinding in a hot tub, sauna, or steam room. And if you’re in the mood for a cozy après-ski moment, many accommodations offer a roaring fire, where you can sip hot chocolate or a glass of Apermont, the famous alpine wine, while watching the snow fall outside.

What To Do

While the skiing is undoubtedly the star, Chamonix offers plenty to explore off the slopes. The bus system makes traveling through the valley a breeze. Whether you’re headed into the city center for shopping or doing some sightseeing, it’s easy to get around.

Of course, as the oldest skiing area in France, Chamonix offers world-class ski options, plus the region hosts a wide range of activities to spruce up your itinerary.

You can’t visit Chamonix without taking a ride on the Aiguille du Midi cable car, which transports you up to over 12,000 feet for jaw-dropping views of Mont Blanc. Another must-see is the Montenvers cogwheel train, which takes you to Mer de Glace, the largest glacier in the French Alps. It’s an experience unlike any other, offering breathtaking views and a chance to explore the stunning natural beauty that surrounds the ski area.

Courtesy of author

First Time Skiing in Chamonix

As someone who was stepping onto skis for the very first time, I was both excited and a little overwhelmed. Luckily, Chamonix is incredibly welcoming to beginners, and the Chamonix tourism office helped me wade through what felt like a dizzying sea of options to get on the slopes. We settled on two ski days with three-hour lessons conducted by an expert private instructor.

I rented all my equipment directly through my hotel, La Folie Douce. The guides at the shop took the time to make sure my group of four, all beginners, were comfortable in our ski gear, and the best part, The Pro Shop was just steps away from my hotel room just two floors down.

With just two days, I knew I would not walk away racing down the slopes like Seba Johnson (the first Black woman to ski in the Olympics) so instead of a grueling schedule, our instructor focused on the technical basics and growing our confidence. I even made it to the magic carpet and can still hear my instructor saying, “Pizza! Pizza!” (the method for slowing down and stopping on the slopes).

Whether you’re a beginner or a veteran looking for a thrilling off-piste experience, Chamonix offers options for every level. There were children as young as three years old having their first experience on the slopes to seasoned skiers whizzing down steep trails.

What To Eat

The French never disappoint when it comes to fantastic restaurants, and Chamonix has an abundance of offerings. My favorite was Josephine, a restaurant located in the heart of the town, filled with traditional French decor and nods to the iconic legacy of Josephine Baker throughout. To take advantage of both spectacular views and delicious menus, there’s also Le 3842, one of the highest restaurants in Europe, and Le Panoramic at the top of Brevant with a sweeping open-air terrace. Added bonus, most hotels in Chamonix have excellent restaurants to enjoy a cozy night in without the fuss.

Chamonix is no hidden gem, but the region has maintained its idyllic charm and retained its culture and traditions with modern amenities where needed. Delivering not just an enchanting frozen landscape but the chance to be truly immersed in French culture as well. Ski season typically runs from mid-December to mid-April, but Chamonix’s appeal is timeless.

Brittany Vickers is an international journalist who is passionate about history and sharing stories from around the world. If she’s not on a flight headed on a new adventure, she can be found at brunch or with her head buried in a book. Follow her on Instagram @around_the_worldgirl.